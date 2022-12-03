Strictly Come Dancing fans have heaped praise on Helen Skelton after seemingly ‘spotting’ a message to her ex.

Countryfile presenter Helen performed her Couple’s Choice with partner, pro dancer Gorka Marquez, on Friday night.

The sexy routine left everyone absolutely stunned, with many saying she stole the show.

Helen’s sexy routine ‘stole the show’ (Credit: BBC)

But it was one small gesture that floored viewers at home, with fans commenting that it was a ‘sassy’ message to her ex.

Mum-of-three Helen split from her husband Richie Myler back in April, after nine years together.

Since breaking up, reports claimed that Helen’s ex Richie is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

Helen Skelton sends message to ex

But Helen has bounced back, with fans taking to Twitter to share their delight at what they thought was a ‘middle finger salute’.

One fan wrote: “Helen Skelton doing the best [bleep] you to her ex.”

Another said: “Possibly the greatest ‘[bleep] you’ after a break-up we’ll ever see. Go Helen!”

Fans thought they saw a ‘message’ from Helen to her ex (Credit: BBC)

While a third commented: “Absolutely fabulous Helen! The confidence! The sass! For once I didn’t look at Gorka!”

Currently living my dream life through Helen Skelton on a Saturday night. What a woman! What a dance! What a 🖕🏼moment! #StrictlyComeDancing #IloveGorka — Kath Day-Knight (@Fomo1911) December 3, 2022

Helen giving a middle finger salute to her ex on live TV whilst looking like absolute fire is exactly what I needed tonight. #HelenSkelton #StrictlyComeDancing — Jo Sullivan (@jomsull78) December 3, 2022

Yes, yes, yes @HelenSkelton The sly middle finger in the dance too…… absolutely loved it! And loved how @gorkamarquez1 made the dance all about Helen, she was front and centre! What a brilliant partnership! #StrictlyComeDancing — Cass Gem Leach (@CassGemLeach) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, fans believed Helen was short-changed with her score for the performance by Craig Revel-Horwood – and they’ve let him know about it!

In fact, one fan tweeted Craig directly after the judge only gave Helen a nine, leaving her one short of the sought-after 40.

They said: “The only dance during this series that deserved a 10! That was unreal! Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Such a shame @CraigRevHorwood has [bleep] in his eyes. Yeah I said it.”

Craig Revel Horwood gave Helen a nine out of 10 (Credit: BBC)

Craig was quick to respond to the comment.

He said: “THANK YOU for your thoughts and watching the show.

“I’m assuming you are an expert in the field so have every right to analyse and make published comment. Your eloquence is remarkable!

“Thanks for tuning in gorgeous. Have a great weekend…mwah.”

Craig holds back the 10

Helen looked incredible in a black fitted outfit with stockings heels, as she danced to Mein Herr from Cabaret.

Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse all gave Helen a perfect score of 10.

But Craig only reached for the nine.

Justifying his mark during the feedback, Craig told Helen: “I think you could have used your centre…” before his comments were drowned out by boos from the audience.

Craig continued: “It is true but in this dance every move is a picture and you achieved that immaculately.

“And I thought, actually, you did one of the most brilliant jobs with Fosse stuff that I’ve seen.”

