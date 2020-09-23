BBC Strictly Come Dancing bosses have revealed their “relief” at having pre-filmed all of the show’s “big group numbers”.

With Strictly preparing to hit our screens next month, BBC Entertainment Controller Kate Phillips has revealed the challenges of working on the hit dance show in the “current COVID climate”.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the show yesterday (September 23), she confirmed that all of the professional dancers have spent the past four weeks isolating together in a hotel.

This has meant they have been able to film the group dances in a COVID-secure manner.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been isolating together ahead of the BBC series (Credit: BBC)

What has the BBC said about Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Kate said: “Strictly is probably the toughest show to get going under the current COVID-19 climate, but I can’t tell you how impressed we’ve all been with the work BBC Studios have been doing – not just to make sure it is safe for everyone taking part in the show, but also the inventiveness we’ve seen.

“As challenges have emerged, new ideas have emerged as well. It really is a case of necessity is the mother of invention,” she added.

Read more: Simon Cowell feared he was ‘paralysed’ after biking accident

Kate then spoke about the Strictly team’s time in isolation – and what they’ve been up to.

“For the past four weeks, all our pro dancers have been in a hotel together isolating so that we can record early the big group numbers.

“It was a big challenge,” she admitted.

For the past four weeks, all our pro dancers have been in a hotel together isolating so that we can record early the big group numbers. It was a bit challenge.

“They were there in the hotel with some of the key production team members, including Vicky [Gill, the show’s costume designer] and a lot of her wardrobe team.”

The pros have filmed all 14 of their group dances for this year’s series (Credit: BBC)

14 group numbers are ‘in the bag’

Kate added: “And I’m really pleased to say they have recorded all 14 spectacular numbers. They are in the bag, which is a big relief.”

She also revealed that Strictly Come Dancing fans can expect all the usual glitz and glamour from the show, in spite of the current pandemic.

Read more: Tamzin Outhwaite opens up about ‘rage levels’ as she starts the menopause

“There were over 300 costume changes during that time to make them all look amazing as ever,” she confirmed.

When is Strictly returning?

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show airs on BBC One on Saturday October 24 at 6.30pm.

The live final takes place on Saturday December 19.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’re excited for the show to start.