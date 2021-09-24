The BBC has issued a statement about the Strictly Come Dancing vaccine rumours
Strictly Come Dancing: BBC denies quit threats in new vaccine statement

We're all set for tomorrow night!

By Paul Hirons

Strictly Come Dancing has been at the centre of the rumour mill this week with regard to Covid vaccines and whether certain dancers have refused to take them.

However, the BBC has now issued a statement, which denies any tension between the stars and crew.

Strictly Come Dancing vaccine rumours: What did the BBC say?

In a Twitter post on its official account, the BBC Press Office shared a lengthy statement.

It said: “A lot has been written about vaccinations and Strictly in recent days.

Read more: Strictly fans eagerly await John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s tango as all song and dance choices are revealed

“The BBC has never commented nor confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show. It’s not our place to.

“It’s not the case that concerns have been raised with the BBC or the Strictly production team from dancers or celebrities, or that have threatened to quit.

Strictly Come Dancing news: Boris Johnson urges dancers to get vaccinated
This year’s Strictly contestants (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing vaccine rumours: Strict measures in place

“We have in place strict procedures to protect those on the show, and wider production.

“Among the many measures in place on Strictly, the dancers are tested regularly to be in close contact with their partners.

Additionally, it added: “The cast, crew and everyone working on Strictly are focused on this weekend’s first live show and delivering another brilliant series.”

Boris Johnson commented on the Strictly Come Dancing vaccine rumours
Boris had a few words to say about the rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Boris Johnson say about the rumours?

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that up to three Strictly dancers had “refused” to take a Covid vaccination.

This led, it said, to “resentment” between stars and crew.

And yesterday, even Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his thoughts on the rumours.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Boris Johnson urges pro dancers to get vaccinated amid jab rumours

On a diplomatic trip to the US to meet President Joe Biden and address the United Nations, Mr Johnson shared his view.

“I think that that’s a matter for the producers but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated.

Furthermore, he said: “I think people should get a jab and it is a wonderful thing to do.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7pm tomorrow night (Saturday September 25)

