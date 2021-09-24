Strictly Come Dancing: BBC denies quit threats in new vaccine statement

Strictly Come Dancing has been at the centre of the rumour mill this week with regard to Covid vaccines and whether certain dancers have refused to take them.

However, the BBC has now issued a statement, which denies any tension between the stars and crew.

A statement from the BBC on Strictly Come Dancing.https://t.co/pr7KC54A7t pic.twitter.com/zO7srE9lfa — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 23, 2021

Strictly Come Dancing vaccine rumours: What did the BBC say?

In a Twitter post on its official account, the BBC Press Office shared a lengthy statement.

It said: “A lot has been written about vaccinations and Strictly in recent days.

“The BBC has never commented nor confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show. It’s not our place to.

“It’s not the case that concerns have been raised with the BBC or the Strictly production team from dancers or celebrities, or that have threatened to quit.

This year’s Strictly contestants (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing vaccine rumours: Strict measures in place

“We have in place strict procedures to protect those on the show, and wider production.

“Among the many measures in place on Strictly, the dancers are tested regularly to be in close contact with their partners.

Additionally, it added: “The cast, crew and everyone working on Strictly are focused on this weekend’s first live show and delivering another brilliant series.”

Boris had a few words to say about the rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Boris Johnson say about the rumours?

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that up to three Strictly dancers had “refused” to take a Covid vaccination.

This led, it said, to “resentment” between stars and crew.

And yesterday, even Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his thoughts on the rumours.

On a diplomatic trip to the US to meet President Joe Biden and address the United Nations, Mr Johnson shared his view.

“I think that that’s a matter for the producers but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated.

Furthermore, he said: “I think people should get a jab and it is a wonderful thing to do.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7pm tomorrow night (Saturday September 25)