Boris Johnson has waded into the Strictly Come Dancing vaccination news by urging dancers who refuse to be jabbed to do so.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that three unnamed Strictly pro dancers had not been vaccinated.

And now the Prime Minister himself has waded into the row.

Mr Johnson urged dancer to get the vaccination (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strict Come Dancing news

Mr Johnson has been in New York this past week meeting with US President, Joe Biden, and addressing the United Nations.

However, he managed to fit in a comment about the Strictly vaccination rumours.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Bookies name favourite to win 2021 series

Responding to reporters, he said: “I think that that’s a matter for the producers but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated.

“I don’t want to bully people or to lecture them but, well, I don’t mind lecturing them.

“I’ll lecture them: I think it is a great thing to do for yourself, your family, your community.

“I think people should get a jab and it is a wonderful thing to do.”

This year’s Strictly contestants (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021

The Sun broke the news earlier this week, and quoted an insider.

The source said: “Producers are dreading an outbreak of Covid on the new series, which is a crucial part of the autumn schedule.

“They are taking every possible precaution to make the set as safe as possible, particularly as the studio audience is returning.”

It also says that the dancers do not have to disclose whether they are jabbed or not because it’s a private medical matter.

The BBC told the Radio Times: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status.

“Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Gorka and partner Katie McGlynn (Credit: ITV)

Today on This Morning, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez was quizzed by Phillip Schofield about the rumours.

He said that the show is making every effort to keep everyone safe and is using “lots of testing”.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin spark romance rumours on Lorraine

Gorka also told Phillip: “Do you know what, everyone is free to do whatever they want.

“You go on the streets right now, some people might be vaccinated, some people might not.”