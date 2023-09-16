Strictly Come Dancing celebrity and pro pairings for the 2023 series can finally be revealed following confirmation from the BBC.

Fans welcomed the BBC One dance contest back to screens for a 21st series this evening (Saturday September 16) for the traditional annual launch show.

Not only was a welcome portion of glitter, glamour and glorious dancing unveiled to homes across the UK, but this series’ stars were too.

And as well as taking part in a huge group number on the dance floor for the first time, the 15 celebs putting their best dancing feet forward have also been matched up with their pros for the series.

So who’s dancing with who?

Strictly 2023 contestants and pro pairings have been unveiled on the launch show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 celeb and pro pairings confirmed

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

Which pros have been ‘left out’?

Did you guess any pairings correctly beforehand? ED! predicted three partnerships correctly when we listed our ‘dream pairings’ as rehearsals began last month.

However, sadly, some fans will be disappointed to see their pro faves missing out.

Amy Dowden confirmed in July she wouldn’t be part of the main line-up this year due to her cancer battle.

Additionally, there were reports about Neil Jones that suggested he wouldn’t be partnered up again in 2023. That has been proved correct.

Furthermore, Nadiya Bychkova won’t have as prominent a role as a pro, either. It was recently reported she was “left cross and bereft” when she realised she wouldn’t be in the running to raise the Glitterball trophy.

Strictly viewers’ reaction to the pairings

As always, there were lots of conflicting opinions from fans immediately the new was out.

Fan Amy posted on X: “I’ve tweeted this earlier but i’ll tweet it again. The celebrity and professional pairings this year are absolutely perfect. Every single one of them is well suited. I’ve a feeling it’s going to be a tough year for a winner. Absolutely fantastic.”

Bruce The Bunny tweeted: “Well the celebs and pros are all mismatched according to my prejudices/favourites.”

Telly Chat wrote: “Fantastic pairings! I am so excited to watch them all on the dance floor!”

The first show proper in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series airs next Saturday, September 23, on BBC One at 6.15pm.

