Angela Scanlon in front of Strictly logo
TV

TV star Angela Scanlon to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

It's not long before Strictly begins!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is just around the corner and it won’t be long until this year’s celebrity line-up is confirmed.

But, according to reports, the first star may have been revealed. Last year saw the likes of Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Kym Marsh take part. But who will take on the challenge this year?

Reports claim TV star Angela Scanlon will star on the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Angela Scanlon smiling at event
Angela is reportedly signing up for Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 rumoured line-up

A source claimed that Your Home Made Perfect star Angela will waltz onto the dance floor this autumn. A source told the MailOnline: “It is hard to get the mix right for Strictly every year but producers think that Angela is perfect for it.

“She is really popular with the BBC’s viewers but unlike so many celebrities she doesn’t have a dancing background so Strictly fans will be able to go on a really enjoyable journey with her.

“Every year the producers like to have a glamourous yet wholesome TV presenter as the fans love them.”

Angela Scanlon smiling at event
Could Angela head onto the Strictly dance floor? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The publication claimed that Angela has been approached to do the show before, but timings weren’t right.

ED! has contacted reps for Strictly and Angela for comment.

Who else is rumoured for Strictly?

Angela isn’t the only name rumoured to be doing Strictly this year. According to reports, BBC bosses have been trying to sign chef Gino D’Acampo for a while to do the show.

Husband and wife Matt and Emma Willis were also rumoured to be doing the dancing show. Reports last year claimed that bosses wanted the couple to sign up. However, “scheduling conflicts” meant it didn’t happen.

Sophie Morgan outside Loose Women studios
Will Sophie join the 2023 Strictly line-up? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan is another name rumoured. She would be Strictly’s first contestant in a wheelchair. Sophie was paralysed from the waist down in a car accident when she was 18.

Read more: ‘Upset’ Tess Daly ‘fears losing Strictly job to Holly Willoughby amid cut-throat TV industry’

A source told The Sun: “She already has a huge fan base from Loose Women and is a huge advocate of using her platform to promote inclusivity.”

YouTube video player

Who would you like to see on Strictly 2023? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Angela Scanlon Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Stephen, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Stephen’s next murder victim
Jonnie Irwin on Good Morning Britain
Jonnie Irwin makes sad confession about lack of support from people he thought would be there
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon smiling
Joe Swash shares huge baby news – just four months after welcoming daughter Belle with wife Stacey Solomon
Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to ‘fight back’ against ‘humiliating’ slew of attacks in public?
Strictly star Tess Daly on Loose Women / Holly Willoughby on This Morning
‘Upset’ Tess Daly ‘fears losing Strictly job to Holly Willoughby amid cut-throat TV industry’
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell smiling and Zoe Sugg inset
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell celebrates family baby news: ‘So exciting!’