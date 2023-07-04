Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is just around the corner and it won’t be long until this year’s celebrity line-up is confirmed.

But, according to reports, the first star may have been revealed. Last year saw the likes of Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Kym Marsh take part. But who will take on the challenge this year?

Reports claim TV star Angela Scanlon will star on the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Angela is reportedly signing up for Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 rumoured line-up

A source claimed that Your Home Made Perfect star Angela will waltz onto the dance floor this autumn. A source told the MailOnline: “It is hard to get the mix right for Strictly every year but producers think that Angela is perfect for it.

“She is really popular with the BBC’s viewers but unlike so many celebrities she doesn’t have a dancing background so Strictly fans will be able to go on a really enjoyable journey with her.

“Every year the producers like to have a glamourous yet wholesome TV presenter as the fans love them.”

Could Angela head onto the Strictly dance floor? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The publication claimed that Angela has been approached to do the show before, but timings weren’t right.

ED! has contacted reps for Strictly and Angela for comment.

Who else is rumoured for Strictly?

Angela isn’t the only name rumoured to be doing Strictly this year. According to reports, BBC bosses have been trying to sign chef Gino D’Acampo for a while to do the show.

Husband and wife Matt and Emma Willis were also rumoured to be doing the dancing show. Reports last year claimed that bosses wanted the couple to sign up. However, “scheduling conflicts” meant it didn’t happen.

Will Sophie join the 2023 Strictly line-up? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan is another name rumoured. She would be Strictly’s first contestant in a wheelchair. Sophie was paralysed from the waist down in a car accident when she was 18.

A source told The Sun: “She already has a huge fan base from Loose Women and is a huge advocate of using her platform to promote inclusivity.”

