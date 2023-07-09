Strictly bosses ‘excited’ as ex-EastEnders heart-throb ‘signs up’ for series: ‘The perfect middle-aged hunk’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is shaping up to be quite the series as another star has reportedly signed up to appear.

Bosses at the Beeb are said to be especially “excited” about the alleged signing as the star is still seen as a heart-throb following his departure from BBC soap EastEnders 20 years ago.

So who is the man in question said to have signed up? Let’s just say Sharon will be swooning when he slips into his sequins…

Nigel Harman is said to be among those joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Nigel Harman ‘signs up’

Former EastEnders star Nigel Harman – who’s also appeared in Casualty and Downton Abbey – is said to have signed on the Strictly dotted line.

He left the soap 20 years ago after his character Dennis Rickman died in Sharon’s arms.

He’s the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with and you always need one of those.

According to the Daily Mail, bosses see Nigel as the “perfect middle-aged hunk”.

A source close to the show is said to have commented: “Nigel is the perfect middle-aged hunk. He is handsome but also charming. He’s the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with and you always need one of those.”

They added of his signing up: “He is among the first to confirm and he turns 50 this summer so it is a challenge of his own, too. The line-up is going to be a great mix.”

Who else is taking part?

A number of other names, including a current EastEnders star, are apparently joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie, is said to have signed up, so too has Adam Thomas. Angela Scanlon was the first star reportedly revealed.

However, a BBC spokesperson told ED!: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Nigel’s musical past

Former EastEnders star Nigel has enjoyed a stint on the West End stage, playing none other than Simon Cowellin 2014’s I Can’t Sing! The X Factor Musical.

It was based on the ITV talent show. However, poor ticket sales meant the run was cancelled after just six weeks. Let’s hope Nigel lasts longer in the BBC ballroom…

