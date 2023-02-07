Former EastEnders star Nigel Harman joins Casualty to cause trouble for Dylan

Former EastEnders’ Dennis Rickman star, Nigel Harman, has joined Casualty playing the role of Dr Max Cristie.

He will make his debut in the BBC medical drama later this month (February, 2023).

It’s been revealed that Max’s entrance into the ED will cause quite the stir, especially where Dylan is concerned.

Max will cause trouble for Dylan (Credit: BBC)

Nigel as Dennis Rickman in EastEnders

Many EastEnders fans will know Nigel Harman best for playing the role of Dennis Rickman.

Dennis first arrived in Walford in 2003, being the son of Den Watts and Paula Rickman.

Falling in love with Sharon Watts, the pair married and had baby Denny Rickman together.

Dennis’ life was far from innocent however as the criminal often got involved in fights with the Mitchell brothers and also murdered gang leader Jack Dalton.

Nigel exited the soap in 2005 when Dennis died.

Dennis had been involved in a fight with Johnny Allen which resulted in him being stabbed and dying in Sharon’s arms.

Since his departure from EastEnders, Nigel has gone on to star in Downton Abbey, Mount Pleasant and Tell Me Everything, just to name a few.

Now, he’s about to enter the ED!

Max is the ED’s new clinical lead (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman joins Casualty as Dr Max Cristie

Nigel Harman will join Casualty as Dr Max Cristie later this month.

Max will be the ED’s new clinical lead, expected to be a charming and loveable character.

Patients will love him but some Holby staff will be less than enthused by his arrival.

Current clinical lead, Dylan, is especially unimpressed by Max’s arrival, with the pair holding tensions that date all the way back to their student days.

Will Max cause trouble for Dylan?

Nigel is thrilled about his new role, announcing: “I’m honoured and grateful to be joining the cast of Casualty. Many pals have donned the famous scrubs over the years and had a ball, so for me it was an easy decision.

“With Max the viewers can expect a character who leads with his heart and not always his head. Never afraid to get in a scrape or two, yet loyal to the end even if it means putting himself in danger.”

The show’s Executive Producer, Jon Sen, added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Nigel to the cast of Casualty.”

“When we conceived the character of Max we knew we needed an actor with craft, charm and charisma and we approached Nigel knowing he’d be the perfect choice.”

“We were over the moon when he agreed to play the role and from what we’ve seen so far, Nigel’s creating an iconic character who is set to stir things up within the Emergency Department. We can’t wait for the audience to meet Max.”

How exciting!

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to seeing EastEnders’ Nigel Harman in Casualty? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.