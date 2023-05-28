80s chart-topping legend ‘lined up for Strictly’: ‘They’ve spent years trying to get him’

A chart-topping ’80s icon has reportedly been ‘lined up’ for the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

According to reports, the show’s bosses have been trying to get the popstar to sign up to their headline dancing show for years. But which pop icon have bosses set their sights on? None other than Shakin’ Stevens!

BBC bosses have their sights set on 80s icon Shakin’ Stevens, reports claim (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Source reveals ‘legendary’ star lined up for Strictly

The Daily Star reported today (Mat 28) that show bosses have ‘lined up’ ’80s star Shakin’ Stevens to appear in the next series. Their source said: “Bosses have spent years trying to get Shaky on the show and are hopeful he’ll finally say yes.”

They continued: “Shaky is continued to be a national treasure and is certain to be popular. His hip shaking on Top of the Pops is legendary.”

Could Shakin’ Stevens appear on this next season of the dancing show? The BBC declined to comment, but here’s hoping!

Who is Shakin’ Stevens?

For our younger readers, Shakin’ Stevens, whose real name is Michael Barratt, rose to fame in the 1980s with such hits as Green Door and Merry Christmas Everyone.

He released an album named Echoes of Our Time in 2016, which won the star critical acclaim. So could Strictly be next for Shaky?

Will Anton’s panto clash with the Strictly final? (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke sparks fears

The news comes as Strictly star Anton Du Beke sparked speculation that he could be leaving the show. Anton announced on Wednesday (May 24) that he had taken on a new role outside of Strictly.

Anton will be appearing in the pantomime Peter Pan in December this year. His announcement led some fans to wonder whether Anton could miss the Strictly final.

However, such fears seem premature as Anton’s Saturday night stint on stage doesn’t start till after the Strictly final has aired.

