Anton Du Beke fans share fears over his Strictly future as he announces new role away from show

Anton Du Beke fans have been left fearing over the star’s future on Strictly after he announced a new role.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite shared yesterday that he has taken on a new job away from the show. The role will see Anton booked up throughout December, throwing doubt on how he will make time for Strictly.

Anton informed fans via social media yesterday (May 24) that he has taken on a new role. It seems the former professional dancer turned judge is now preparing to dip his toe into acting.

Will Anton have to miss Strictly 2023? (Credit: BBC)

Will Anton Du Beke have to miss Strictly?

Anton told Instagram followers yesterday that he is “thrilled to be treading the boards (or should I say walking the plank!) as Smee in that timeless tale of eternal youth… Peter Pan!”

He went on: “Join me at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from 8th December 2023 through to 7th January 2024 as I team up with Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys to take on the mighty Captain Hook in what promises to be the most tremendous swashbuckling panto adventure for all the family!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

The comment section quickly filled up with fans expressing their excitement at the news.

“Already booked…. Oh yes I have,” joked one person.

Does this mean you won’t be judging on Strictly this year???

Another said: “You will be amazing.”

However the dates of Anton’s panto project left many Strictly Come Dancing fans worried. Beginning on December 8 and closing on January 7, the show will no doubt run over the Strictly final which always takes place in the middle of December.

Will Anton’s panto clash with the Strictly final? (Credit: BBC)

One panicked follower asked: “How is it going to work when Strictly is on will you take Saturday nights off for the duration?”

Another person commented: “How can you do that and Strictly? When do you sleep man?!!”

Someone else asked on Anton’s Facebook page: “Does this mean you won’t be judging on Strictly this year???”

However someone later stepped in to point out that the pantomime isn’t on a Saturday until 23rd. Let’s keep our fingers crossed Strictly has finished by then!

Read more: Amy Dowden’s future on Strictly 2023 ‘revealed’ after her sad breast cancer diagnosis

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.