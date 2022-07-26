Strictly Come Dancing 2022 could be starting early so as to avoid clashing with the World Cup this winter, it has been claimed

The World Cup kicks off on November 21 in Qatar.

Meanwhile, in other years, Strictly is well into the competition by this stage of the year.

Tess and Claudia could be back earlier than usual (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 to begin early?

If reports are to be believed, Strictly 2022 could well be launching earlier than usual this year.

A potential clash between the hit dancing show and the upcoming World Cup could be on the cards otherwise.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Giovanni Pernice shares new season ‘start date’

The Strictly professional dancers started rehearsing yesterday (Monday, July 25), sparking rumours of an earlier start.

The professionals don’t usually begin rehearsals until August.

The exciting news was confirmed by new pro dancer Michelle Tsiakkas on her Instagram yesterday.

England’s World Cup campaign may clash with Strictly 2022 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly 2022 to avoid clash with World Cup?

An insider spoke to The Sun about the BBC’s plans to avoid a clash between Strictly and World Cup coverage.

“It had already been rumoured that the BBC would bring Strictly forward in the schedule to avoid a clash with the World Cup on Saturday nights,” they alleged.

This July start to rehearsals suggests that could be the case, as usually the squad don’t start work until August.

“This July start to rehearsals suggests that could be the case, as usually the squad don’t start work until August,” they continued.

“Of course with 20 dancers to train, taking a little more time also makes sense. Plus the BBC knows the 20th series requires even more pizzazz than usual!” they added.

ED! has contacted a Strictly rep for comment.

Adam is rumoured to be on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who’s going to be on Strictly this year?

As the series creeps ever closer, speculation is ramping up over who will be taking part in the show’s 20th season.

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas is rumoured to be taking part after joking he wants to experience the Strictly curse.

Coronation Street actor Kym Marsh is also reportedly being eyed up by BBC bosses to take part in the new series.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

It’s also claimed that bosses want former football star Tony Adams too.

Bruce Grobbelaar, the former Liverpool goalkeeper, is also reportedly going to be taking part in the upcoming series.

The bookies favourite, however, at the moment is Gordon Ramsay. Could he follow in daughter Tilly‘s footsteps and take to the ballroom floor later this year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix