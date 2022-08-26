Strictly 2022 bosses ‘fear final shows will be taken off air for The World Cup’

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 bosses reportedly fear this year’s final shows could clash with The World Cup.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20 in Qatar.

As fans will know, Strictly is well into the competition by this stage of the year. The 2022 series is due to begin on Saturday, September 17.

Tess and Claudia will be hosting the 2022 series of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022

According to the Daily Star, the BBC is only offering audience tickets to their live shows until Saturday, November 26.

The publication claims the “headache” will come in December as Strictly launches into its quarter and semi finals.

There are reportedly World Cup knock out games scheduled for Saturday December 3 at 7pm and Saturday December 10 at 7pm.

Will the Strictly 2022 final be affected? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final shows to move?

However, according to the Daily Star, ITV and the BBC haven’t yet decided what matches they will air.

If the BBC decides to air one or both, it means Strictly’s final shows may move.

A source reportedly told the publication: “It is a major headache and die hard fans will be fuming if Strictly gets taken off air because of football.

“Viewers have already had a summer of sport messing around with their favourite TV shows.”

Who’s going to be on Strictly this year?

This year has a fresh batch of contestants hoping to secure the famous Glitterball trophy.

It will feature 15 celebrities including Hollyoaks’ Will Mellor, ex-Corrie star Kym Marsh, paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds, singer Fleur East, and Loose Women‘s Kaye Adams.

In addition, other celebs joining the cast will be Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Helen Skelton, James Bye, Tony Adams, Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 begins on Saturday, September 17.

