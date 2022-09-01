Matt Goss, WIll Mellor, Ellie Taylor Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Strictly fans declare their winners already as 2022 celebs dazzle in new video

The show returns in a few weeks

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 viewers have already declared their winner, as the celebrities dazzle and sparkle in a new promotional video.

The new series of the hit BBC show is just weeks away, with September 17 being the date the contest finally returns to our screens.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars dazzle

Strictly fans’ excitement reached new heights today as a teaser video was uploaded to Instagram.

In the video, all 12 Strictly contestants can be seen.

Each celebrity catches a mini glitter ball and has a boogie with it to the Strictly theme tune.

Their name appears at the bottom of the screen too in balloon form, before popping.

“January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, #Strictly…,” the caption of the short preview reads.

This once more confirms the September start for the show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant Ellie Taylor
Ellie has been touted as a potential winner (Credit: BBC)

Fans pick their winners

Hundreds of Strictly fans took to the comments to discuss the video – as well as predict who will walk away victorious!

“Matt [Goss] and Fleur [East] are gonna smash this you can see it coming!!!” one commented.

“Purely based on this, Will [Mellor] or Ellie [Taylor] for the win,” another said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Matt Goss to win, my winner.”

“CAN NOT BLOODY WAIT,” another exclaimed.

“Can’t wait. Bring on all the glitz, glamour, dance, and fun,” a fifth then commented.

Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark on It Take Two
Janette and Rylan are back! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: It Takes Two hosts

The Strictly promo video comes after some exciting Strictly: It Takes Two news was announced.

It was confirmed this week that Rylan Clark and Janette Manrara, who hosted the show last year, will be returning to host it again next month.

The news was announced in a tweet yesterday.

Guess who’s back? Janette Manrara and Rylan return to host #Strictly – It Takes Two in September,” it read. 

“I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show,” Rylan said.

“I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan!” Janette said.

Read more: Strictly fans in tears over ‘beautiful’ throwback tribute to Bill Turnbull

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 begins on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. 

