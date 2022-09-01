Strictly fans in tears over ‘beautiful’ throwback tribute to Bill Turnbull

Following the death of BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull, tributes have been pouring in and Strictly has honoured the star.

Strictly Come Dancing posted an emotional tribute to the broadcaster with a beautiful video from when he competed on the show.

Bill appeared on season three of the hit show in 2005 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly pays tribute to Bill Turnbull

The Strictly official Twitter page posted a heartfelt tribute to the BBC Breakfast star after his death was announced this morning (September 1).

Sending heartfelt condolences to Bill Turnbull’s family and friends. A truly brilliant broadcaster turned ballroom dancer when he joined us on series three of Strictly 💖 pic.twitter.com/zIH614NlcU — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 1, 2022

The tweet read: “Sending heartfelt condolences to Bill Turnbull’s family and friends.

“A truly brilliant broadcaster turned ballroom dancer when he joined us on series three of Strictly.”

The video attached showed Bill dancing beautifully with his dance partner on the show Karen Hardy.

Bill appeared on the show in 2005 and finished sixth in the competition.

Bill was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and kept his fans up to date with his journey.

In 2019, he presented a Channel 4 documentary on his treatment process titled Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive.

Bill’s death was announced this morning by his devastated family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bill Turnbull tributes

Fans of both Strictly and Bill replied to the post, sharing their condolences and praise of the star.

Another simply said: “He was such a lovely man.”

“Beautiful clip. R.I.P. Bill. Sending condolences to his family and friends and colleagues at Classic FM and Strictly,” replied one fan.

Fans began to tear up as they watched the video.

“Oh, that has brought tears to my eyes,” said one Twitter user.

Another expressed: “This has brought a lump to my throat and given me wet eyes. He seemed like a lovely no-nonsense man. I’ll miss him.”

One added: “Oh that has brought tears to my eyes.”

