Strictly fans issue plea to BBC as it announces this year’s It Takes Two hosts

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have issued a plea to It Takes Two bosses.

The BBC announced this week who will be hosting the spin-off series when it returns later this year.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara and presenter Rylan Clark will be stepping back into their roles when Strictly comes back.

It Takes Two will be back on Monday, September 26 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Discussing his return, Rylan gushed: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show.

“I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to start.”

His co-star, Janette, added: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan! I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”

Strictly: It Takes Two viewers issue plea to the BBC

Despite Rylan and Janette being over the moon to be back, some viewers sadly didn’t quite feel the same.

Following the announcement on Facebook, numerous fans rushed to confess that they want to see the return of former host Zoe Ball.

“Bring back Zoe,” ranted one viewer.

A second replied: “Janette annoys me. Please bring back Zoe. She is so much more natural.”

“Bring back Zoe, I don’t watch because Janette is awful,” moaned a third viewer.

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “It’s not the same without Zoe but I do like Rylan.”

However, others are thrilled as one said on Twitter: “So happy they’re back!! Dream team!”

Another wrote: “Absolutely brilliant. I love Rylan and having Janette is fantastic too.”

“Yay! Dream team,” a third said.

When does Strictly 2022 begin?

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It Takes Two returns on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday, September 26.

