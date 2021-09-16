Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stars
TV

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: How much do the judges and pro dancers make on Instagram?

The brand new series begins this weekend

By Rebecca Carter

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will begin this weekend as the judges, professional dancers and contestants return to our screens.

While all the judges and dancers are well known, some prove more popular than others.

But away from Strictly, the stars can make money on their Instagram accounts with sponsored posts.

According to new data, Motsi Mabuse is the highest-earning judge, making £1,736 per post while Dianne Buswell is the highest-earning female pro dancer.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 pro dancers
The Strictly pro dancers (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing line-up

PayDayLoansNet analysed this year’s judges and pro dancers and used Instagram’s Influencers earnings calculator to work out how much they possibly earn.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Craig Revel Horwood addresses pro dancer testing positive for Covid

According to the data, judge Craig Revel Horwood – who has 41.6k followers – can make around £217 per post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Anton du Beke – who has 247,000 followers – can make around £868.18 per post.

Strictly Come DAncing 2021 judge Motsi Mabuse
Motsi is the highest-earning judge on Instagram, according to the data (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Head judge Shirley Ballas – who has 186k followers – could make £651.13 per post.

Moving onto the professional dancers, Gorka Marquez is the highest-earning male pro dancer and can make £2,350.55 per post.

He has 653,000 followers.

Other pro dancers making a high amount on the social media site is apparently Alijaz Skorjanec.

The data shows he could earn up to £1,062.22 per post as he has 465,000 followers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 dancer Gorka Marquez
Gorka can apparently earn around £2,350.55 per Instagram post (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, Giovanni Pernice – who has 491,000 followers – could make around £1,770.61.

Johannes Radebe – who has 233,000 followers – may earn up to £840.54 per post.

Neil Jones is also near the top, apparently making around £810.30 per post with 225,000 followers.

New dancers Kai Widdrington and Cameron Lombard are nearer the bottom end making £197.57 and £130.21 respectively.

Now for the female dancers, Dianne has taken the top spot as the highest earner at £3,036.45 per post with 843,000 followers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Dianne Buswell
Dianne is apparently the top earner on Instagram among the female pro dancers (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Strictly news

The site says this could be due to her relationship with YouTube sensation Joe Sugg, as the pair partnered together in 2018.

Meanwhile, closely behind is two-time winner Oti Mabuse who can make around £2,117.42 per post. She has 589,000 followers.

Karen Hauer can apparently make around £969.35 per post as she has 269,000 followers.

Katya Jones is behind, making around £642.90 per post.

Amy Dowden can apparently make £764.18 per post as she has 211,000 followers while Luba Mushtuk can make £285.73.

Finally, Nancy Xu can make £163.64 and Nadiya Bychkova can earn £323.33.

Strictly is set to begin this weekend with the launch show.

Read more: Tom Fletcher admits he broke a cardinal Strictly Come Dancing 2021 rule

The likes of Tom Fletcher, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn and Tilly Ramsay are taking part in this year’s series.

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One, Saturday September 18, at 7:45pm.

