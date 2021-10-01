Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants will face the first elimination this weekend and bookies are predicting who could leave.

The likes of Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Judi Love and Adam Peaty have taken to the dance floor on the BBC show.

This Sunday, one celebrity will be leaving the competition and bookies are placing odds on rugby star Ugo Monye being the first out.

Ugo is bookies’ favourite to leave Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be eliminated?

According to bookies Betfair, Ugo is favourite to be the first celeb voted off with odds at 9/4, just ahead of Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies (11/4).

Meanwhile, TikTok star Tilly is in third place with odds at 4/1.

Actor Greg is just behind with odds placed at 6/1 while Loose Women star Judi is at 7/1.

Sara is bookies’ second favourite to leave Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Robert Webb’s odds are at 8/1 while former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn is placed at 10/1.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is at 18/1 followed by former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia (33/1).

Near the bottom we have TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, AJ Odubu and Adam with odds all at 66/1.

Finally, John Whaite has odds of 80/1 while EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is at the bottom with 80/1 too.

Betfair also released odds on the favourite to win, and Rose has taken the top spot.

Rose is the bookies’ favourite to win Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

Rhys and John follow closely behind.

At this point in the competition, Sara is the least likely favourite to win the Strictly Glitterball trophy.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “She may have won the last two series of Strictly, but Oti Mabuse has her work cut out with dance partner Ugo Monye…

“…with the rugby star the favourite in the betting at 9/4 to be the first celebrity to be voted off this series.

“The odds suggest Monye’s main rival for the dance-off is Dragon’s Den investor Sara Davies who is 11/4…

John is another contender to win (Credit: BBC)

“…before somewhat of a gap to Tilly Ramsay at 4/1 and Greg Wise at 6/1.

“In terms of the series winner, Rose Ayling-Ellis still leads the way as the most likely winner of this year’s Strictly at 3/1.

“But the likes of John Whaite and Adam Peaty, both now 4/1 – have shown that she has some competition at the top of the leaderboard.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 2, at 6:45pm.

