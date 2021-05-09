The infamous Strictly Come Dancing curse might not be the killer it appears to be, one dancing professional has said.

Professional ballroom dancer Nadiya Bychkova shared her controversial view in an interview.

And the 31-year-old dancer insisted it only speeds up the inevitable.

Nadiya Bychkova sees the curse as inevitable (Credit: SplashNews)

Is the Strictly Come Dancing curse a bad thing?

Whilst many believe the Strictly curse to be the cause behind many break ups, one member of the dancing team doesn’t see it that way.

Ukranian dancer Nadiya said: “If the relationship is strong, it’s strong. If it’s not maybe it speeds up the result which is not a bad thing. It’s a TV show. It’s a big thing with the curses.”

The dancing star has been part of the popular BBC show for many years and was previously partnered with Blue singer Lee Ryan. However, she doesn’t think the curse is something to be feared.

If the relationship is strong, it’s strong. If it’s not maybe it speeds up the result which is not a bad thing.

She added: “But those ­curses are everywhere, in ­offices and any kind of work but because it’s not on the TV, people don’t talk as much about it and it is what it is.”

For many dancing on the show, it’s rumoured to put pressure on relationships behind the scenes. However, not for Nadiya.

She insisted: “I’m glad to have a partner that understands. I’m sure it’s not easy for any husband or wife or ­partners but it’s my work.”

Nadia is engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot and the pair have a daughter together.

Nadiya Bychkova was partnered with David James on the show (Credit: SplashNews)

What is the Strictly curse?

The Strictly Come Dancing curse has been hotly discussed every year since the show began.

In 2004, it was rumoured that journalist Natasha Kaplinsky and dancer Brendan Cole had become “close”, despite both being in relationships.

Additionally, singer Louise Redknapp said she would not have divorced husband Jamie if not for Strictly.

Louise enjoyed success on the show but said it ultimately contributed to the “heartbreak” of her divorce.

One famous moment for the curse was between comedian Seann Walsh and dancer Katya Jones.

Both were in relationships, and the fall out was publicly played out with calls for the pair to be axed due to the scandal.

The Strictly Come Dancing curse struck in 2018 for Katya Jones and Seann Walsh (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is rumoured for Strictly this year?

Strictly Come Dancing isn’t set to air until later this year but gossip has already begun over who will take to the dancefloor.

Everyone from Line of Duty stars to the BBC weatherman are rumoured to be in the running.

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is currently a big favourite with bookies at the moment.

Betway’s Chad Yeomans said: “With nearly six months until Strictly Come Dancing dazzles its way back onto our screens, rumours are already beginning to swirl about who will be foxtrotting onto the ballroom floor.

“With a host of names in the mix, Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure is priced at 11/10, while her co-star Martin Compston is priced at 9/2.”

