Strictly Come Dancing star Bill Bailey was announced as the 2020 winner tonight alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse.

Jamie Laing, Maisie Smith, HRVY and Bill battled it out for the Glitterball trophy on Saturday night’s show.

However, it was Bill who took the crown after bagging the majority of votes after each pairing performed three dances.

Bill Bailey won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Who’s the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 winner?

Bill was crowned the winner and admitted it felt “surreal” and “extraordinary”.

He said: “I never thought we would get this far, I never thought we’d get to the final.

“But I have the most extraordinary teacher and dancer and someone who believed in me right from the beginning.

“And she found something in me and made me into a dancer.”

Strictly viewers were divided after tonight’s final (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly viewers say?

Viewers were divided over the result, with some people saying HRVY or Maisie should have won.

One person said on Twitter: “#StrictlyComeDancing I’m sorry but wtf!? HRVY was the best how tf did Bill win!??”

Another wrote: “No way!!! HRVY & Maisie have been robbed!!! Gutted.”

A third added: “HRVY’s first dance tonight was a level above everyone else’s. I’m amazed he didn’t win.”

However, others were over the moon to see Bill win.

One added: “Absolutely thrilled for @BillBailey and@OtiMabuse very well deserved Bill!

“Your first week Cha Cha Cha to Pata Pata was absolutely brilliant and we knew you had serious rhythm!”

Another tweeted: “Aww so happy for Bill Bailey! Loved watching his journey on Strictly! Great winner.”

One gushed: “Well deserved Bill! Brilliant from the start. Just what we needed in 2020.”

He received a total of 89 points out of 90.

Bill performed a Quickstep, his Showdance and then a Couple’s Choice.

In tonight’s final, the celebrities had to perform three dances.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly hosted the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

The judges chose the first dances while the celebrities and their partners performed a Showdance for their second.

Finally, they had to perform their favourite dance from the series.

Even though the judges all gave scores for each performance, the final decision came down to the viewers’ vote.

