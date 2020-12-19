Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez teared up as he revealed the struggles of being away from his partner Gemma Atkinson and daughter Mia ahead of tonight’s final.

With the grand final of the dance show looming large, Gorka, 30, got emotional on It Takes Two last night (December 18).

The dancer has been away from Gemma and Mia for two months because of COVID restrictions.

Gorka got emotional on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

What did Gorka say ahead of the Strictly final?

Appearing on the spin-off show with celeb partner Maisie Smith, Gorka revealed how hard life has been.

Host Rylan Clark-Neal said: “Gorka, you’ve had two months away from your family as well, we know how much you love them.

Obviously there were times where I thought, what am I doing? Why am I not going home?

“Surely getting to the final now with Maisie going the full way is a little bit of a consolation for it.”

Gorka said: “Obviously there were times where I thought, what am I doing? Why am I not going home?

“It’s very hard to be away from Gemma and Mia.

“But coming into the studio every day and to have Maisie there pushing and smiling trying to be her best, it pays off.”

Gemma and Mia wished them good luck (Credit: BBC)

Why did Gorka get emotional?

Rylan then surprised him by showing a video from Gemma and Mia.

In the video actress and former Strictly contestant Gemma showed a picture Mia had drawn.

And when she said: “Come on Gorks!” the Spaniard got emotional and wiped away the tears.

Gorka and Maisie will be hoping to lift the glitterball trophy tonight (Credit: BBC)

What will Gorka and Maisie be dancing tonight?

In tonight’s final, Gorka and Maisie will be dancing three dances.

The couple’s showdance is to Idina Menzel’s We Need A Little Christmas.

Elsewhere, they’ve picked their quickstep to When You’re Smiling, while the judges want them to perform their week one samba again.

Good luck guys!

The Strictly Come Dancing final is tonight (December 19) at 6pm on BBC One.

