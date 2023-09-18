Strictly curse strikes early as stand-out favourite Bobby Brazier ’splits from girlfriend’: ‘It’s over for good’

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has split from his girlfriend already as the show’s curse strikes early this year.

The standout favourite’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend is “over for good”, according to a source.

Bobby has split from his girlfriend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier splits from girlfriend

The Strictly curse has struck numerous times before, sparking controversy and the end of established relationships in some cases.

However, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has found a way of dodging the curse – by breaking up with his girlfriend before the show starts.

The 20-year-old actor was in an “on-off” relationship with model Liberty Love for 18 months. However, it seems as though it is over “for good” now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIBERTY L♡VE (@libertyloveee)

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source said: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it’s over for good.”

This means that Bobby can’t fall prey to the curse, which sees dancers and celeb partners who are in relationships fall for each other.

ED! has contacted Bobby’s reps for comment.

Bobby and Dianne have been paired together (Credit: BBC)

Who was Bobby Brazier paired with on Strictly?

On Saturday (September 16), the celeb/pro dancer pairings were finally revealed.

During the launch show, it was revealed that Bobby had been paired up with Australian dancer, Dianne Buswell.

“I am so happy [with the pairing],” Dianne, 34, said during the launch show. “I have already adopted as my little brother. And I already care so much about him, I just want him to have the best time ever. I am with you every step of the way, Bobby.”

“Oohhh I love Bobby and Dianne already!” one viewer tweeted over the weekend. “Bobby Brazier just casually waltzing into everyone’s hearts tonight. He looked great tonight and I can already see him in the final, Dianne will be an amazing parter for him,” another said.

“Bobby & Dianne are my favourite so far. What a perfect pairing!” a third gushed.

Bobby dropped a bombshell (Credit: BBC)

Bobby’s bombshell

During promotion for the new season of Strictly, Bobby dropped a huge bombshell.

Speaking about the new series, the EastEnders star revealed that he’s never watched the hit BBC show before!

When asked what his favourite moments from previous seasons were, Bobby said: “I’ve never watched the show, so I’ll be coming in fresh!”

He also revealed that he hadn’t done any preparation for the show. “I’ve done absolutely nothing. These dancers are the fittest people I’ve ever met, they’re like, robots – dancing machines!” he said.

“Maybe I’ll start stretching a little bit. As far as dancing, my whole life has been a preparation – I’m not a trained dancer but I love to dance,” he then added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, September 23 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

