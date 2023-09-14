Bobby Brazier drops Strictly Come Dancing bombshell

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has dropped a huge Strictly Come Dancing bombshell ahead of his debut on the show.

The hit BBC One competition is set to return on Saturday, September 16 at 6.35 pm.

Bobby dropped a bombshell! (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier drops huge Strictly bombshell

Bobby, 20, is set to make his debut on the ballroom floor in just a couple of days time.

However, the star has dropped a huge Strictly bombshell, just two days before the show is set to start.

Speaking about the new series, the young star revealed that he’s never watched the show before!

When asked what his favourite moments from past series were, Bobby said: “I’ve never watched the show, so I’ll be coming in fresh!”

What?!

Bobby is set to make his Strictly debut (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier talks Strictly 2023

When asked if he’d done any preparation, Bobby revealed that he hadn’t!

“I’ve done absolutely nothing,” he confessed. “These dancers are the fittest people I’ve ever met, they’re like, robots – dancing machines!”

“Maybe I’ll start stretching a little bit. As far as dancing, my whole life has been a preparation – I’m not a trained dancer but I love to dance,” he then continued.

When asked who he thinks his biggest competition is, Bobby named Eddie Kadi.

“He is great, he’s brilliant and he’s sweet too!” he then added.

Nadiya hasn’t got a celeb partner, according to reports (Credit: Channel 5)

Pro dancer set to quit the show?

In other Strictly-related news, pro dancer Nadiya has been tipped to quit the show.

This news comes following reports that she won’t receive a celebrity pairing this series.

“Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her,” a source told The Mirror.

Now, according to the bookies, Nadiya could quit the show for good! According to BitcoinCasinos.com, Nadiya is at 6/1 to quit Strictly permanently.

Meanwhile, Gorka Marquez has revealed that he almost quit the show this year.

Speaking about having to leave his family to do Strictly rehearsals, he said: “In my head, it makes me think I want to quit and just be at home for the next three months, but at the same time, I need to do my job and work.”

Read more: Strictly star reveals doctors ‘can’t guarantee he won’t drop dead’ during show: ‘There will be a defibrillator for me’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.