Strictly star expecting FIFTH baby: ‘What a present from God!’

In Strictly news, a former star of the show announced yesterday (Sunday, September 18) that he is expecting his FIFTH baby.

The star took to social media to announce the exciting news.

Strictly news: Lee Ryan expecting fifth child

Former Strictly star and Blue singer Lee Ryan is expecting his fifth child, he has announced.

The 40-year-old, who appeared on the hit BBC show back in 2018, took to social media to share the happy news.

Writing on Blue’s Instagram account, he said: “Me and my wife, Verity, are very pleased to announce our new baby, that will be born this year.

“The news came out of the blu and I found out on my 40th birthday! What a present from god,” he then added.

Under the post, it then read: “The rest of the boys are thrilled for the couple. Congratulations!”

Congratulations Lee! (Credit: ITV)

Fans congratulate Strictly star Lee on his exciting news

Lee’s fellow bandmates took to the comment section to send their congratulations.

“They say 3rd a charm – and now ur charm is a baby boy! Massive congrats brother,” Duncan James commented.

“Congratulations,” his fellow bandmate, Antony Costa then wrote. “Massive congratulations guys,” bandmate Simon Webbe’s wife, Ayshen, then said.

“Congratulations Lee,” Denise Van Outen then gushed. Additionally, another fan then wrote “Huge congrats to the whole family.”

Lee was involved in an incident recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lee ‘physically assaulted’ on flight

Lee’s happy news comes just a couple of months after he claimed he was “physically assaulted” on a flight from Georgia to Istanbul. The band discussed the incident on Twitter. However, they were quick to defend their bandmate.

“While on a plane from Georgia to Istanbul, Turkey today (July 8), Lee Ryan was physically assaulted by a male passenger. Lee and the rest of the band, defended him from the attack. It continued after the plane had landed when the passenger pushed Lee down a flight of stairs causing an injury to his leg,” they wrote.

“Both parties were spoken to by the police in Turkey and to which Lee voluntarily gave a victim statement supported by the band. Lee was not at any point arrested, detained or charged with any offence. And, after giving his statement, was free to continue his journey,” they then continued.

“The assault occurred after Lee had put his feet on the seat. This was considered culturally insensitive. Lee has apologised for any unknowing offence caused,” they then added.

Read more: Blue singer Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault of cabin crew member

