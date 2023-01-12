Blue singer Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault of a cabin crew member today (Thursday, January 12).

It comes following an incident that took place in July 2022.

Blue singer Lee Ryan arrested on flight in July

Back in July 2022, it was reported that Lee had been arrested following an incident on a flight from Glasgow to London.

It was claimed that a row broke out when the cabin crew refused to serve Lee alcohol.

According to The Sun, Lee reportedly became abusive towards cabin crew.

He also reportedly refused to sit when they would not serve him alcohol. Officers were forced to escort him off the flight once it landed.

“He became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn’t get given alcohol,” a source told the publication at the time.

They also described his behaviour as “crazy”.

Lee breaks his silence

Lee apologised for his bad behaviour after news broke of it back in August.

“Over the past few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me,” he said at the time.

“As it has been well documented I have always had my struggles with alcohol and often say or do silly things as a result of that.”

I have always had my struggles with alcohol and often say or do silly things as a result.

Lee then apologised to the cabin crew.

Back in November, Lee pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft.

However, he denied assaulting a police officer and behaving in an abusive manner.

Blue singer Lee Ryan found guilty

Today Lee was found guilty of the racially aggravated assault, which carries a maximum seven year sentence.

Sky News reports he was also found guilty of being drunk on an aircraft and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

Ealing Magistrates’ Court heard that the singer was drunk after reportedly drinking a whole bottle of port before his flight.

He reportedly told a female cabin crew member: “I want your chocolate children.”

The Blue singer is also believed to have called her a “chocolate cookie” and grabbed her waist.

“He was making comments about my complexion, you’re my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I’m going to have your chocolate children,” the cabin crew member told the court.

Lee denied that his use of the word “chocolate” was racist.

He was also found guilty of assaulting a police officer by “biting”.

According to reports, he’ll be sentenced at a later date.

