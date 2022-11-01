Former Strictly Come Dancing star Lee Ryan is celebrating some good news after becoming a dad for the fourth time.

It comes after his wife’s secret pregnancy was finally revealed to the public.

Lee is now the father to four children – he welcomed 14-year-old Bluebell with ex Jessica Keevil.

He then had daughter Rayn with Samantha Miller and a one-year-old child with his current partner, Verity Paris.

It’s Verity who had the secret pregnancy and with whom he welcomed his new child.

Strictly star Lee Ryan shares baby news

For months, Blue fans had noticed his absence in TV interviews.

Well, it seems now that fans have an explanation for the former Strictly Come Dancing star’s disappearance.

Blue singer Lee participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 with partner Nadiya Bychkova. He was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the competition during his series.

Since then, Lee and wife Verity have welcomed a new baby girl. Verity’s pregnancy had been kept under wraps while she was carrying the child.

Lee recently posted a video on his TikTok account in which he introduced followers to his family’s new addition.

In the video, he also addressed his absence in Blue’s recent interviews and appearances. The band are gearing up for a new tour.

Sitting in what appears to be a shopping centre, he tells the camera: “Hey everyone. I just wanted to say sorry that I’m not there for the promo right now.

“Everything’s okay. I know the boys are doing everything. I know there are a lot of people talking madness. I’ve actually had a little baby.

“She’s only three weeks old now, so I’m at home with my family, being a dad and being with the children.”

Blue fans ask where Lee Ryan has gone

On Friday (October 28), BBC Breakfast had three of the four Blue stars on. Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa took to the red sofa to promote the band’s upcoming tour.

Viewers were quick to notice Lee’s absence and soon took to Twitter to express their confusion.

One user wrote: “Bold of @officialblue to replace Lee Ryan with Charlie Stayt ahead of their new tour but I’m here for it.”

A second remarked: “Where is the fourth member of blue?”

Lee also ran into some trouble earlier this year. It was reported that he was removed from a plane after displaying signs of aggressive behaviour.

The 39-year-old singer is said to have become belligerent on a British Airways flight in the summer. It happened after staff refused to serve him an alcoholic drink.

When the plane landed in London City Airport, the singer was allegedly handcuffed and arrested.

Lee later apologised for the incident in an Instagram post on Blue’s official account.

