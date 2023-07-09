Blue star Lee Ryan ‘physically assaulted’ on flight after ‘culturally insensitive’ behaviour

Blue star Lee Ryan has claimed he was “physically assaulted” on a flight with his bandmates over the weekend.

The group were on the way from Georgia to Istanbul in Turkey when the incident is said to have happened. Posting about the incident on Twitter, the band explained that it occurred as a result of “culturally inappropriate” behaviour on the singer’s part.

It’s the second mid-flight incident the singer has been involved with this past year. The first took place last July.

The rest of Lee’s bandmates came to his aid as a result of the attack (Credit: Splash News)

Blue star Lee Ryan assaulted on plane

Sharing a statement on Twitter, the band revealed Lee was injured in the attack.

They said: “While on a plane from Georgia to Istanbul, Turkey today (July 8), Lee Ryan was physically assaulted by a male passenger. Lee and the rest of the band, defended him from the attack. It continued after the plane had landed when the passenger pushed Lee down a flight of stairs causing an injury to his leg.”

The statement went on to add that Lee and the other people involved both spoke to police about the incident. “Both parties were spoken to by the police in Turkey and to which Lee voluntarily gave a victim statement supported by the band. Lee was not at any point arrested, detained or charged with any offence. And, after giving his statement, was free to continue his journey.”

The passenger pushed Lee down a flight of stairs causing an injury to his leg.

The statement concluded by sharing an insight into why the assault occurred: “The assault occurred after Lee had put his feet on the seat. This was considered culturally insensitive. Lee has apologised for any unknowing offence caused.”

Lee guilty of racially aggravated common assault after another plane incident

The news comes a month after Lee was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea after admitting to drunkenly assaulting a police officer. It was said to have happened during his arrest for verbally abusing a black flight attendant.

That incident took place in July 2022. It saw Lee allegedly consume a bottle of port, “slur his words and stagger around”.

After he was refused more bar service on the plane and told to return to his seat, the star is said to have made comments about the flight attendant’s looks. He was also accused of grabbing at her wrists.

Lee was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating. He was also charged with behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

