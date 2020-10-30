Strictly Come Dancing star Bill Bailey has revealed that his 17-year-old son is loving the fact his dad is in a coronavirus bubble with Oti Mabuse.

Bill and pro dancer Oti have been paired on the show this year and, as such, have had to form a social bubble in order to dance together.

Joining them in the bubble, which Bill described as “quite cosy”, is his wife Kristin.

Bill makes the comments on tonight’s Graham Norton Show (October 30).

Which did Bill say about his Strictly bubble?

He told the host: “It’s quite cosy in there!”

And it seems Strictly star Bill isn’t the only one enjoying being surrounded by ladies, so too is his 17-year-old son Dax.

It’s quite cosy in there. Our teenage son lives with us. To be honest, he’s loving it!

“Our teenage son lives with us, but he’s not allowed to be part of the bubble,” Bill said, suggesting that perhaps Dax has to keep a two metre distance from stunning Oti.

“To be honest, he’s loving it!” Bill quipped.

Opening up about taking part in this year’s show, Bill said it feels like he’s “on a different planet”.

“It feels like I’m on a different planet and I absolutely love it,” he said.

“I am taking it seriously and have even researched the history of dance. I love the idea of it and the process of it. It’s going very well and it’s fantastic fun.”

What will Bill dance this week?

This week, Bill and Oti fans will see the couple dance the quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin.

Last week the couple scored 15 out of a possible 30 points for their cha cha.

This weekend will see the first elimination of the new series.

The couples will all dance on Saturday night (October 31) and, on Sunday, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will reveal who is in the bottom two.

The judges – Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas – will then decide which couple to send home.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One Saturday at 7.10pm and Sunday at 7.15pm.

