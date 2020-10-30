holly Willoughby festive
Holly Willoughby fans convinced she’s filming the Celebrity Juice Christmas special

'Something festive' is 'coming soon', she teased

By Nancy Brown

Holly Willoughby fans are convinced she’s been filming the Celebrity Juice Christmas special.

The TV presenter looked stunning as she posed in a gorgeous red sparkly dress on Instagram and revealed she was filming “something festive”.

Holly quit Celebrity Juice back in the spring.

However, fans have begged for her to return and they think that she just might for the festive edition of the Keith Lemon show.

holly Willoughby posing in a coat
Holly Willoughby has been filming “something festive” and fans are speculating that it’s the Celebrity Juice Christmas special (Credit: Splash News)

What did fans say about Celebrity Juice?

The rumour mill went into overdrive that perhaps Holly was returning to front the show’s festive edition.

However, all the This Morning host would say was whatever she was working on was “coming soon”.

“Celebrity Juice Christmas special!” one stated.

Read more: Ross Kemp refuses to rule out return to EastEnders as ‘beggars can’t be choosers’

“CELEB JUUUUUUUICE BABY!” said another.

CELEB JUUUUUUUICE BABY!

Another simply posted “Celebrity Juice” and the praying emoji.

Others wondered if she was filming with The Chase favourite Bradley Walsh.

While one even quipped that Holly was filming the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Holly Willoughby in a red sparkly dress
Holly’s celebrity pals loved her festive look (Credit: Instagram)

What did Holly’s friends say about her dress?

One thing Holly’s famous pals were unanimous on, though, was the fact that she looked gorgeous in her red sparkly dress.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton was one of the first to comment on Holly’s post.

“Mrs Christmas!” she said. “Gorgeous!”

New mum Rochelle Humes added: “Wowza!”

Read more: Holly Willoughby brings the Halloween vibes in Wednesday Addams-inspired dress

Another of Holly’s famous pals, Nicole Appleton, added: “OMG! Just fabulous.”

“You look incredible,” presenter Kate Thornton added.

Lorraine Kelly said Holly looked “glorious”.

The star’s sister Kelly also commented on the post.

She said: “Soooooooo cute,” with lots of red lip emojis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

‘Close to £1k!’

However, not all of the star’s followers felt the same about Holly’s dress.

The red sequin and feather minidress by 16 Arlington retails at a whopping £995.

And it’s the price of the dress that some of Holly’s followers took exception to.

“How amazing is this dress?” one fan of the look commented. “I’m sure it’s very expensive though.”

“Don’t think it’ll be in our budget,” a friend replied to the comment.

“Close to 1k!” said another.

“£995 – if I had it I would pay it, it’s amazing,” said another.

“Wow, what a dress,” another concluded.

