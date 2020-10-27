Holly Willoughby brought the Halloween vibes as she wore a Wednesday Addams-style dress to front Tuesday’s This Morning.

Uploading her usual #HWstyle photo to Instagram, Holly revealed she was wearing a long black dress by Ghost.

She teamed it with a lace collar by Abbie Walsh.

And, although it isn’t Halloween till the weekend (Saturday, October 31), Holly’s followers were loving her look.

Holly Willoughby fans said she channelled Wednesday Addams with her Tuesday look (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby channels Halloween icon Wednesday

“Going for the Addams Family look?” asked one.

“Wednesday Addams vibes!” declared another.

“Very Wednesday Addams! In a good way!” another said.

“You should have worn it on Wednesday,” another quipped.

“Tuesday?” another asked. “You look like Wednesday!”

“This is definitely a Wednesday (Addams) dress,” another said.

Stunning… but you really did miss an opportunity by not wearing this on WEDNESDAY!

“I know it’s Tuesday but I’m getting real Wednesday vibes from this dress!” said another, before bursting into the famous theme tune.

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky,” they wrote, with the musical notes emojis.

“Stunning… but you really did miss an opportunity by not wearing this on WEDNESDAY!” another quipped.

Fictional character Wednesday Addams traditionally wears a black dress with a white collar.

A ‘Salem witch vibe’

However, that wasn’t the only Halloween-inspired character Holly’s followers decided she was channelling.

Another said Holly’s look reminded them of what a Salem witch would wear.

“Getting into Halloween,” they said. “I see you have gone for a Salem witch vibe dress.”

Others said they “adored” Holly’s dress.

“I love your dress. You look good girl!” said one.

“Beautiful outfit,” said another.

“Absolutely adore this look,” said a third.

Where can I get the dress?

If you want to steal Holly’s style, you can pick up the dress online and in store at Ghost.

It costs £169 and comes in sizes XS to XL.

And, what you can’t see clearly on screen is that it’s covered in tiny black diamanté spots.

The collar is a one-off by Abbie Walsh, but we reckon you’ll find some good copies on the high street.

