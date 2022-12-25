Strictly star Anton Du Beke has made a heartbreaking confession about his wife and children.

The beloved TV star has opened up about how he spends Christmas.

Dancer Anton is married to Hannah and the couple are parents to five-year-old twins George and Henrietta.

Anton Du Beke on missing out on Christmas with his family

Opening up about how they spend their festive period, Anton has shared that he’s quite the stickler for tradition.

“We have a traditional sort of Christmas,” he explained.

“We watch Scrooge on Christmas Eve, we do mince pies for Father Christmas and stockings. We do Christmas presents and roast turkey. We do it very traditionally!”

He’s behind you!

However, Anton’s popularity means he’s usually having to juggle his family time with work commitments over Christmas.

Anton went on: “And in the last couple of years, pantomimes have been a new addition to my Christmas. There are upsides and downsides to that.

“It’s been lovely to be able to do pantomimes on Christmas because it feels like a serene, strong tradition and I like anything that’s traditionally Christmas like that.

“But, on the downside, of course, you are away from home a lot, so you miss so much of it.

Despite his absence, Anton makes sure to enjoy the parts of Christmas he’s able to be there for.

The Strictly Come Dancing star added: “I love Christmas and Christmas is even more special now with the children.

“I remember what it was like when I was a child, up at the crack of dawn, playing with presents, Christmas TV, Christmas lunch, all of the above. An abundance of Christmas trees, lovely.”

Anton apologises to his friends and family

Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations aren’t the only thing Anton manages to sometimes miss.

The BBC star recently apologised to friends and family who are still waiting for a text back from him.

Speaking in an interview with the Guardian in the summer, Anton revealed: “I never reply to anyone. So, anybody who reads this who I haven’t gotten back to, I’m really sorry.

“Maybe just ring me. Although I won’t answer, because I’m always in the car driving or doing a show, or in a studio rehearsing.”

The star also revealed if he’s not rehearsing or dancing, then people can find him out on the golf course.

He said: “If I’m not performing or doing a show, I like to be on a golf course. I’ve even started playing golf with my wife. She’s really competitive, so she gets grumpy, but I love playing with her.”

Elsewhere, outside of the Strictly ballroom, Anton recently revealed some exciting news for fans – he’s going on tour.

On Instagram, Anton wrote: “Tremendously excited to announce my brand-new solo tour – An Evening With Anton Du Beke!”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air at 5.10pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

