Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared some positive news with her followers as she declared “the finish line is in sight” with her cancer treatment.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, took to her Instagram and shared an update with her army of followers.

The positive news comes after months of gruelling treatment for breast cancer.

Amy Dowden reveals ‘finish line is in sight’

In her lengthy post on Instagram, Amy revealed that her “blood platelets were all good to go for chemo number seven”.

She shared that she was having her treatment alongside her “pink sister” Kim and added: “Next session we should be ringing that chemo bell and I simply cannot wait!”

Next session we should be ringing that chemo bell.

Amy continued: “So good to chat again today about all things chemo and breast cancer. The finish line is in sight for us lovely. Thanks as always to the incredible Sheldon Unit who always go above and beyond to make us as comfortable and happy as can be!”

She then shared: “Right, I’m on the sofa resting up. Thanks all for crossing everything and for all your well wishes! #welshlove Amy.”

Amy Dowden found a lump a day before her honeymoon (Credit: YouTube)

Why she kept cancer fears to herself

As well as heading back to the Strictly studios, Amy also recently made her Loose Women debut.

During the chat with the ladies, Amy explained that she initially kept her fears to herself after finding the lump and headed off on honeymoon with husband Ben: “He wouldn’t have gone and I really wanted this honeymoon break and what we could have done? I didn’t want anybody to worry until we knew.”

The dancer continued: “I came back and made an appointment with the GP. She sent me for an emergency referral. I can remember coming out of that and ringing my twin sister. I just knew I could tell. I’ve had Crohn’s disease since 11 years old and I’ve spent a lot of time in the hospital so I can read the doctors from the nurses.”

Amy eventually told Ben when the doctors said she needed someone at her appointments with her. She concluded: “I had to tell him when the doctors said you need someone with you.”

