Strictly fans in tears as Amy Dowden makes surprise appearance and shares health update

Strictly Come Dancing fans were emotional last night as Amy Dowden made a surprise appearance on the BBC One show.

Pro dancer Amy, 33, returned on Saturday (October 7) evening’s programme for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

She has undergone a single mastectomy and endured five rounds of chemotherapy since she was told she had a grade three aggressive breast cancer earlier this summer.

Fans were over the moon to see Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing last night (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Amy Dowden appearance!

Amy joined co-host Claudia Winkleman a couple of dances in to read Strictly’s voting terms and conditions.

Surrounded by fellow pros and the 2023 line up of celebrity contestants, Amy was cheered as she popped up.

She also gave a health update, telling Claudia: “I’m doing really well! I’m over halfway through treatment through chemo and I cannot wait to be back with you all permanently.”

Amy Dowden re-shares an Instagram Story on her own account (Credit: Instagram)

How Strictly Come Dancing fans reacted

Fans watching at home were delighted to see Amy on their screens, although many admitted on social media to shedding tears over seeing her again.

“I’m actually in tears, I love Amy so much #Strictly,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Amy came on screen and tears IMMEDIATELY #Strictly,” posted another on social media.

A third echoed those thoughts: “The way I burst into tears when they brought Amy out #Strictly.”

Additionally, among the scores of moving tweets and Insta posts dedicated to Amy were several shared by others who have suffered similar health challenges.

Amy Dowden shares Instagram post (Credit: Instagram)

One person said: “The cheers for Amy had me in tears! Having been through chemo I know how hard it is to even get out of bed when you’re going through it, so for her to be there just shows her love for this show #Strictly.”

Meanwhile, someone else insisted they were sobbing “happy tears”.

“Seeing Amy with her Strictly family brought a tears to my eyes. But it was happy tears. She’s a trooper, a strong, inspiring woman #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing,” they wrote.

Hurray for Amy! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The moment was also an affecting one for Amy herself.

There are no words to describe the pure joy and happiness I felt last night.

She wrote on Instagram this morning (Sunday October 8): “There are no words to describe the pure joy and happiness I felt last night being back with my @bbcstrictly family. It is their love and support that gave me the courage to decide last minute to step out and brave the bald.”

