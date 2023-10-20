Amy Dowden makes heartbreaking confession about Strictly amid cancer battle

Amy Dowden made a heartbreaking confession about Strictly amid her ongoing cancer battle today (Friday, October 20).

The Welsh dancer made the confession during an appearance on Loose Women this afternoon.

Amy was on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Amy Dowden on Loose Women

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Amy make an appearance. The 33-year-old was on the show to discuss her cancer diagnosis, as well as her hopes for returning to Strictly in the future.

During the show, Amy revealed why she was reluctant to have chemotherapy initially after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I knew that was it for Strictly that season and I’ve just watched my beautiful friend, my pink sister Jenny, go through cancer and she had to have chemotherapy and we did the ring-the-bell party we arranged for her and I’ve seen what it put her through,” she said.

“I was just really scared and I didn’t want to lose my hair and I didn’t want to miss out on Strictly.”

Amy wants a return to Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden on Strictly return

The star also spoke about her hopes for returning to Strictly. Speaking about her Strictly family, she said: “[They’ve been] absolutely amazing.

“And that’s the heartbreaking thing, I get into dance mode and you know on a Saturday, I know that everyone is in hair and makeup and you know the songs that are about to play and I would do anything to be there right now but I’ve got to be patient,” she confessed.

“I keep saying to myself, ‘This too shall pass’ and unfortunately, people are getting diagnosed every day with breast cancer – I just hope that I can give them some encouragement, that they can see that I got through it and I got back on the dancefloor and that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy makes cancer battle confession

Amy’s confession comes not long after she gave a cancer treatment update during an appearance on It Takes Two last week.

Speaking to It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, Amy revealed she was about to begin her sixth session of chemo.

“Chemo again tomorrow, session six. I am over halfway and I can see the finish line,” she said.

“But I’m not going to lie, it is tough. But I am feeling strong and positive. I just want to raise as much awareness as I possibly can and get everyone to check their chest,” she then continued.

Read more: Strictly fans gush over Amy Dowden’s new wig as she shares cancer update: ‘This colour is lovely on you’

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, October 21) at 6.35 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.