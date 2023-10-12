Amy Dowden was met with an outpouring of support from Strictly fans as she shared a cancer treatment update yesterday.

Pro star Amy appeared on the dance series’ spin off show on It Takes Two on Tuesday (October 11) evening.

The 33-year-old dancer, who had viewers in tears as she made a surprise Strictly cameo for Movie Week, said she is looking forward to the end of her treatment.

Amy Dowden shared a treatment update on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Amy has endured five rounds of chemo since she was diagnosed with grade three aggressive breast cancer earlier this summer.

She has also undergone a single mastectomy. But her first and second cycles of chemo resulted in emergency hospital stays and life-threatening complications due to sepsis and blood clots.

‘I am over halfway and I can see the finish line’ (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden cancer treatment update

Amy remains insistent on looking past the negatives, however. She told ITT host Janette Manrara: “Chemo again tomorrow, session six. I am over halfway and I can see the finish line.

I’m not going to lie, it is tough.

“But I’m not going to lie, it is tough. But I am feeling strong and positive. I just want to raise as much awareness as I possibly can and get everyone to check their chest.”

Amy has posted further updates on Instagram this morning (Credit: Instagram)

And today (Thursday October 12), Amy has shared images on her Instagram account showing her getting ready for further chemotherapy.

One selfie Story showed Amy alongside a nurse who cares for her, while a TV in the background showed Amy’s former Strictly partner Tom Fletcher on Lorraine.

She spotted Tom on the telly! (Credit: Instagram)

‘I was nervous but it didn’t matter if I had my wig or not’

Meanwhile, also on It Takes Two last night, Amy opened up about embracing her hair loss. She wore a wig for ITT, but showed on her shaved head when she appeared on the BBC One dance series last Saturday (October 7).

She recounted how her hairpiece wasn’t ready for programme rehearsals. And so, encouraged by pal Dianne Buswell, Amy decided to continue without it.

“I felt really liberated and I didn’t tell anyone. I was nervous but it didn’t matter if I had my wig or not,” Amy said.

She added: “I want to use my platform to to help give others the courage and strength they need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

“I found losing my hair really traumatic and it didn’t matter how much I prepared for it, I couldn’t even brush my own hair in the end I couldn’t even look in the mirror in the end because I was bald on top.

“I told my family: ‘I’m shaving it tomorrow.’ We all did it together, my friends and family got together, we tried to make it as fun as possible.”

‘The biggest inspiration!’

Fans expressed on social media how inspirational they found Amy’s appearance.

“Was so good to see you on #ItTakesTwo. You are a wonderful role model and the way you speak so openly is so inspirational,” one viewer wrote on Insta.

Another commented: “The biggest inspiration! Forever grateful I have you as a role model, couldn’t ask for better.”

And a third agreed: “You’re the biggest inspiration, and you look perfect whether you’re wearing your wig or not!”

Read more: Strictly fans in tears as Amy Dowden makes surprise appearance and shares health update

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on BBC One on Saturday October 14 at 6.30pm. It Takes Two meanwhile airs on weekdays on BBC Two, also at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.