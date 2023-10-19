Strictly fans gush over Amy Dowden’s new wig as she shares cancer update: ‘This colour is lovely on you’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has been open about her battle with cancer and in an update shared a snap showcasing a new wig, and fans are here for it.

Amy, 33, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May, underwent a single mastectomy, and endured five rounds of chemotherapy. Amy also said earlier this year that doctors had found more tumours.

Still battling the disease, she has updated her fans along the way and after shaving her head as she underwent treatment, she has been experimenting with different wigs.

Amy recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing to share a health update (Credit: YouTube)

Amy Dowden’s new wig

Yesterday (October 18), the star shared a series of snaps of her and her husband out for brunch. In the photos, she could be seen beaming from ear to ear with a new wig, with husband Ben visibly just as happy.

She captioned the image: “When you’re having a good day so your husband treats you to brunch #itsthelittlethings #havingagoodday #chemo #newwig.”

What her fans said

Her followers were quick to comment on the post, singing her praise. One social media user said: “I love this colour on you!! Beauty.”

Second shared: “This colour wig is lovely on you Amy.”

A third added: “Oh the shorter wig looks fabulous.”

Messages continued to pour in, with the post receiving over 110,000 likes and 800 comments in less that 24 hours. Sentiments included: “That wig looks fabulous,” and “That’s so cute!! I hope you both have a great time together.”

A hopeful fan commented: “Following your story and in awe of your bravery and positivity, Amy. Sending love and healing vibes. PS saving my champers for the day you get the all clear!”

Amy and her husband, Benjamin, married in 2022 after first meeting in 2011.

Amy’s Strictly apperances

She appeared on Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two on October 11, sporting another of her fabulous wigs, and made a surprise cameo on the BBC main show for Movie Week, which fans adored.

While on the show, Amy gave Claudia Winkleman a health update: “I’m doing really well! I’m over halfway through treatment through chemo and I cannot wait to be back with you all permanently.”

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 21 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

