Strictly star Adam Thomas shares health update after being struck down with illness: ‘I still don’t know my routine’

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Thomas has shared that he’s been unwell this week.

Adam, who’s paired with Luba Mushtuk on the show, took to his Instagram Stories yesterday (October 17) to post a picture of himself in bed and said: “Of all weeks to be poorly!”

Adam was ill in bed earlier this week (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly star Adam Thomas on illness

This morning, the Strictly star appeared to be feeling slightly better. He posted a photo of a selection of drinks, and added the caption: “Lots of Berocca and coffee today.”

Adam’s back out and about today (Credit: Instagram)

He then shared a video of himself outside, in which he thanked fans for their messages, and said the support “means a lot”. He continued: “I’m not feeling the best today – a little bit better than I was yesterday. But, yeah, the show must go on. It’s Wednesday, I still don’t know my routine – I missed a day’s training yesterday.”

He finished: “Come on, let’s go.”

Keeping fans updated on Instagram

Adam has been active on Instagram throughout his time on Strictly, with fans encouraging him after he shared a cryptic post earlier this month.

A few days after receiving a mixed reaction from the judges on September 30, he shared a series of photos featuring his two children and dance partner Luba, saying: “It’s more than a dance show!”

He described Luba as a “friend for life”, and said he’d “take the good and the bad and embrace it all”.

Fans were quick to reach out to the Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star and offer their support. One said: “Don’t be so critical of yourself Adam! You’re doing just grand.”

Another replied: “Don’t worry about being the best. Just your best. I know you are juggling a lot. But the rest will all be there at the end.”

Dancing’s becoming a family affair

And it looks as if dancing could be something that runs in the family. Earlier this week, Adam shared a photo of himself with his wife, Caroline, and children. He wrote in the caption: “So beautiful to see both kids pick up an award this weekend, for their dance competition… these kids really inspire me!!

“Caz and the kids have always been the lil’ dance trio. I’ll be honest, not really been my thing… but that has all changed now! I get it.

“Don’t think I’ll ever stop dancing after this show!!”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 21) from 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

