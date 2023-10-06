Strictly fans urge Adam Thomas to ‘keep going’ as he shares cryptic post

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Thomas has shared a cryptic post on Instagram and fans have rushed to give their words of encouragement.

The former Emmerdale actor is paired up with Luba Mushtuk and took to the ballroom last Saturday (September 30) to perform a tango. Receiving a mixed reaction from the panel, Adam got emotional and shed a few tears.

Keeping his one million Instagram followers updated with Strictly journey, Adam’s latest caption has fans coming to his defence.

Adam shared a cryptic post on Instagram (Credit: BBC)

Adam is going to ‘take the good and the bad and embrace it all’

In an Instagram post consisting of five images, Adam shared a series of pics with Luba posing with his two children.

In the fourth image, Adam took a cheeky selfie while Luba had fallen asleep behind him on the train. While in the following frame, the pair flashed a radiant smile while in each other’s company.

“It’s more than a dance show!!” Adam wrote in his caption. “It’s about character,friendship,family and most of all finding more about yourself than you could possibly imagine!!”

He continued: “And I wouldn’t change any of it not for one second. I know the journey am on was meant to happen.”

“So am gonna take the good and the bad and embrace it all!!!” he added cryptically, potentially referring to last weekend.

Adam concluded: “One thing I have gained is a friend for life,” tagging Luba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

Fans share their support

After an emotional weekend, Adam’s fans took to the comments section of his post to share their support.

“Don’t be so critical of yourself Adam ! You’re doing just grand,” one user wrote. “Doing amazing and the best part of it is seeing your wife and children give you the upmost support and love throughout,” another person shared.

Adam got emotional during last weekends episode (Credit: BBC)

“You are doing so well. Keep going Adam and Luba. I’m loving watching you both,” a third remarked. “You’re better than you think. Keep going!” a fourth commented.

“Don’t worry about being the best. Just your best. I know you are juggling a lot. But the rest will all be there at the end,” a fifth user wrote.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Adam Thomas? Does he still act after Emmerdale?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!