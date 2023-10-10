Strictly pro to step down as dancer as they eye ‘big’ move to the judges’ panel?

Strictly 2023 pro Vito Coppola admitted he would like to follow in Anton Du Beke’s footsteps.

At the Pride Of Britain Awards earlier this week, Vito told Express.co.uk it would be “a big dream” to become a judge on Strictly.

He added: “But I feel like, you know I’m still at the beginning. I just came from Italy so I don’t know when, but I mean they’re like the best example to follow, so it would be a pleasure one day. But now let’s keep our feet on the ground and I’m still in my second year!”

Vita Coppola has a big dream to become a judge on the show (Credit: BBC)

He agreed with the judges’ scoring and criticisms

When asked about what he thinks of the judges’ scoring and criticisms, the professional dancer said: “I agree 110 per cent with the judges. They are so expert and professional they’re like the top-level judges in the world. So we respect them so much, and we take all their feedback and we work on it. Every single criticism is a constructive one, and it’s to make us do better and dance better, so we are more than happy to take it and work on it.”

Vito Coppola admitted he didn’t expect viewers to support him and Ellie (Credit: BBC)

Vito also spoke about being partnered up with Ellie Leach

Talking about the reaction he received from the public, following his partnership with former Coronation star Ellie Leach, he said he “didn’t expect so much appreciation from the public”.

He added: “Ellie has never danced before, not any kind of dance, so everything is for the first time – every step, and they know it. And they’ve been in touch with us and we are so, so grateful.”

The show has now lost two contestants. After Les Dennis exited, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez became the second couple of the series to be voted out.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara apologises for on-air gaffe with Vito Coppola

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.