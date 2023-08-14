Strictly legend James Jordan issues stark warning for 2023 hopeful: ‘He is going home!’

Strictly legend James Jordan has shared his predictions for the 2023 series – and it’s not good news for hopeful Les Dennis.

James and wife Ola are surely better placed than anyone to share their tips for the top given that they were professionals on the show for years.

So who are they picking for the final? And who’ll be among the first out? As they deliver their verdict on this year’s contestants, they have a pretty brutal warning for poor Les Dennis…

It seems James doesn’t think Les will make it to the final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: James Jordan picks his finalists

James told Hello! that he’s certain musical theatre star Layton Williams “will be in the final”. He told the mag: “He’ll probably get to the final because at the end of the day, even if the public doesn’t support him, the judges will always save him if he’s that good. If you’re that good, you’re still going to get to the final because you’ll be able to beat the person that you’re sending next to if you’re in the bottom two.”

And, on that note, James had a word of warning for Strictly star Les Dennis. “For example, how can Les Dennis compete against that? Very difficult. If he ends up in the dance-off with someone like Layton, Les is going home. That’s a fact. So that’s not an opinion. That’s just the way it is. Layton Williams will be in the final. Fact! You heard it here first.”

Adam Thomas has an ‘annoying’ habit (Credit: BBC)

Ola brands Adam Thomas ‘annoying’

Wife Ola then delivered her verdict on the hopefuls – landing something of a backhanded compliment to Adam Thomas. She explained that she did I’m A Celebrity with him and he has a good ballroom frame.

However, as well as telling fans to “watch out for Adam Thomas” and adding that “he’s going to be quite good”, she did pick up on one annoying habit of the Emmerdale star.

“Watch out for Adam Thomas! He’s going to be quite good. I told him when I was in the jungle to do Strictly and that was seven years ago! Their dad was a musician, so they went to stage schools. He’s so adorable. His laugh is going to get on people’s wicks, he laughs all the time! But he’s lovely, Adam is lovely.”

