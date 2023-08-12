Les Dennis reveals three-stone weight loss after health scare ahead of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Les Dennis’ three-stone weight loss has been revealed.

The comedian, 69, who is set to appear on a brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing, became a household name thanks to his break on the talent show New Faces in 1974. Since then, he’s appeared in numerous shows such as Coronation Street and has been the host of Family Fortunes.

Ahead of his Strictly debut – which will be his first primetime appearance in seven years – Les has opened up about a health crisis that resulted in him changing his lifestyle.

Les Dennis is set to appear on the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing this year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Les Dennis’ weight loss

Speaking in a new interview, Les revealed that he got ill while touring The Addams Family in 2017.

He told The Sun: “When you are on tour, you are doing two shows a day and I was playing Uncle Fester.

“I was wearing make-up and you can’t go out and you order in Deliveroo and you just eat pizza. Wagamama’s was a favourite and it meant that not only was I piling on the pounds, I was not getting any fresh air.

“So I was relieved in many ways that I got laryngitis because it gave me the biggest wake-up call and made me look at my health.”

He added: “I had to miss the last 10 weeks of the show. I’ve never done that. I was doing eight shows a week.

“It was like an alarm bell. I knew that I had to take stock of my health.”

Les Dennis had a health crisis in 2017 that led him to transform his lifestyle (Credit: ITV)

The star explained that he went to the doctor and was told that he was pre-diabetic. Taking a stand for his health, Les cut out white bread and white wine. He also cut down on meat and sugar, and started doing 10,000 steps a day.

Furthermore, Les was able to reverse his type 2 pre-diabetic diagnosis and drop from 15 stone to 12 stone.

Les on Strictly Come Dancing

Les also spoke about his excitement for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter gushed about how his 70th birthday was approaching with his Strictly debut. He added that he was excited about the show being outside his comfort zone due to his love for challenges.

Les also explained that he thought he would be slowing down due to his knee replacement surgery two years ago. However, he continued that he’s excited to showcase that age doesn’t matter when it comes to taking on new goals.

