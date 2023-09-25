Strictly fan theory: The 2023 finalists ‘revealed’ already

The Strictly 2023 finalists have been revealed by fans of the show on Reddit after the weekend’s performances.

The live shows returned on Saturday (September 23) – with 15 new couples taking to the ballroom floor.

Strictly is back! (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly 2023 week one?

Saturday saw the first live show of the series take place. The new celebs danced competitively with their pro partners for the first time and gave viewers a better look at their capabilities as dancers.

After the first week, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones sat atop the leaderboard. They picked up 32 points from the judges for their Paso Doble to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale sat Les Dennis and Nancy Xu. They picked up just 15 points for their Tango to the tune of Don’t You Want Me by The Human League.

Every couple was safe this week, however, from next week onwards, couples will begin to be eliminated…

Nigel and Katya topped the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict Strictly 2023 finalists

Over on Reddit, fans have already begun predicting who will be in the final come December.

“Usually, I’m way off, but it’s just for fun. This is my prediction: 1. Bobby and Dianne (crown emoji), 2. Ellie and Vito, 3. Layton and Nikita, 4. Angela R[ippon] and Kai,” one fan wrote.

“Layton is the one I’m most confident in but I think he’s going to be the celeb who has to survive multiple dance-offs to get there, he’ll the best dancer technically imo so unless he has an Aston style disaster he’ll be better than anyone he’s against,” another said.

“Layton and Nikita (pro) are gonna be there, I’m 100% sure. I’m going to say Angela and Carlos will also be there. Beyond that no idea, maybe Bobby and Dianne and Ellie and Vito,” a third wrote.

“I’m pretty sure Layton and Nikita will make it, provided they don’t have a bad week and end up in the dance-off, because I’m sure they’ll get the Ashley Roberts treatment unfortunately,” another said.

Nancy was bleeding after the performance (Credit: BBC)

Nancy Xu sparks concern from fans

In other Strictly-related news, Nancy Xu sparked concern after fans spotted blood on her after her performance on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Chinese dancer performed a Tango with Les Dennis on Saturday that didn’t go down particularly well with the judges.

Chatting to Claudia Winkleman after the performance, fans spotted blood on Nancy’s underneath her chin. However, Nancy didn’t mention the injury.

“Does Nancy have blood on her neck?” one fan tweeted. “What happened to Nancy’s neck?” another fan asked.

“I thought she might have caught her earring, as she had a tissue on her ear as they got to Claud, then hid it,” a third wrote.

Strictly continues on Saturday, September 30 at 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

