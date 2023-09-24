Strictly fans spot worrying sign Bobby Brazier’s partnership with Dianne Buswell is a total ‘mismatch’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have spotted a worrying sign Bobby Brazier’s partnership on the show is a total “mismatch”. The EastEnders star has teamed up with professional dancer Dianne Buswell for this year’s series.

Actor Bobby stunned the judges and viewers at home with his Foxtrot with Dianne last night – even winning rave reviews (and a backhanded compliment) from Craig Revel Horwood. However, there does appear to be a bit of a problem, viewers reckon.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell do have a notable height difference on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Fans have called it as they see it and they think there’s a big issue that will dampen his chances at lifting the Glitterball trophy. Namely – his height and Dianne’s lack thereof.

One said: “Christ Dianne, what was this routine, frantic and messy and more American Smooth than Foxtrot. Also why have they been paired together when height wise it’s a total mismatch! #Strictly.”

A second said: “I don’t know if it’s just me but Bobby feels a little bit too tall for Dianne.” A third added: “Is Bobby really tall or is Dianne very short?”

Strictly issue for Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

And another predicted: “I know everyone wanted bobby and Dianne but the height difference will cause problems.”

With the first performances out of the way, Bobby was joint second on the leaderboard. While Casualty star Nigel Harman topped the leaderboard with 32 points, Bobby was second with three other contestants.

The height difference will cause issues, say Strictly fans (Credit: BBC)

Ex Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Amanda Abbington all achieved 29 points. They were followed by Angela Rippon and Annabel Croft with 28 points.

Angela Scanlon achieved 23 points, comedian Eddie Kadi and Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy were next with 22 points. Paralympian Jody Cundy earned 21 points while Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas and Love Island’s Zara McDermott both managed 18.

However radio presenter Nikita Kanda was next with 18 points with legendary entertainer Les Dennis brought up the rear with just 16 points.

Strictly will return on Saturday for the second performances after which the votes will open. One celebrity will be sent home on Sunday night (October 1).

