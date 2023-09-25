Nancy Xu sparks concern as Strictly fans spot ‘blood’ on her during live show

Nancy Xu had Strictly Come Dancing viewers concerned about potential injury after some reckoned they spotted blood on her neck.

The pro star and her celebrity partner Les Dennis took to the Strictly dance floor for the first time proper on Saturday (September 23) evening.

Fans liked Les Dennis and Nancy Xu during the first show of the series, but someone has to finish last (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amid an impressive night of first week performances, Nancy and Les ultimately placed bottom of the scoreboard. They received 16 points from the judges for their Tango to Don’t You Want me by The Human League.

But while the dance couple’s score may suggest they had a Strictly debut to forget, Nancy’s appearance following their performance may prove more memorable.

Nancy Xu appears to hold a tissue to her neck on Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nancy Xu news: Strictly Come Dancing ‘neck injury’

When chatting with co-host Claudia Winkleman as Les and Nancy waited for their scores to be announced, it appeared as Nancy may have suffered an injury.

She looked to be holding a tissue with her left hand on her neck, underneath her ear and jaw, and just by her chin.

Nancy soon moved her hand, and the hanky, out of shot, revealing a red mark.

However, Nancy did not refer to it. And she didn’t appear to be injured in previous moments, when she and Les were with co-presenter Tess Daly immediately after finishing their routine.

What is that red mark on Nancy Xu’s neck? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted to Nancy Xu ‘neck injury’

Many worried fans took to social media to question Nancy’s ‘injury’ as Strictly aired – and have continued to ask after her with caring comments on the dancer’s subsequent Instagram posts.

“Does Nancy have blood on her neck? #Strictly,” one Twitter user among many posted on Saturday evening.

Does Nancy have blood on her neck?

Posting a screenshot from the show, someone else wondered: “Trigger warning for potential blood, but is Nancy okay??? #Strictly.”

Meanwhile, another social media user asked: “What happened to Nancy’s neck? #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Couldn’t see the mark moments earlier (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Other Instagram users theorised the mark may have been lipstick after Nancy was congratulated by other pros.

But others claimed to see the ‘blood’ running down her neck – and pondered another explanation.

“I don’t think it was lipstick as it was dribbling down her neck,” one Insta user claimed. They went on: “Pretty sure it was blood but not sure what happened. Hope she’s ok.”

Another suggested: “You can see it starts running from her ear when they stand in front of the judges. Possible caught her earring?”

And a third chipped in: “I thought she might have caught her earring, as she had a tissue on her ear as they got to Claud, then hid it.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is on BBC One this Saturday, September 30, at 6.20pm.

