Bookies reveal favourite to be eliminated first from Strictly 2023

Strictly 2023 will begin very soon and bookies have revealed who is most likely to be eliminated first.

With the line-up now out and anticipation for this year’s series ever-growing, our thoughts have turned to who could leave first.

According to BonusCodeBets, comedian and presenter Eddie Kadi is the odds-on favourite at 3/1 to be eliminated first. The multi-talented entertainer said “music and dance is so important and central” to who he is – so let’s hope he proves the bookies wrong.

Eddie Kadi is the bookies’ favourite to leave first (Credit: BBC)

Showbiz legend Les Dennis is 6/1 to go first, while Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy is 4/1. Meanwhile, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington has odds of 7/1 to leave first.

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson exclusively told ED!: “Eddie Kadi is the 3/1 favourite to be the first elimination from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 after the line-up for the series was announced last week. Les Dennis follows behind at 6/1 to go first, with Krishnan Guru-Murthy 4/1 and Amanda Abbington 7/1.”

Amanda Abbington Strictly controversy

The show’s not even started yet, but already there is controversy around Amanda. When the Doctor Who star was announced, a huge backlash erupted on Twitter, with fans threatening to boycott Strictly.

Amanda said a tweet she posted in March caused “quite a few” of her fans to unfollow her.

🪩 Ready to take centre stage on #Strictly our first celebrity of 2023 is actress Amanda Abbington! 👉 https://t.co/axyiVet8yF pic.twitter.com/9f5sksKMeg — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

It came after she spoke out against footage she had seen from a baby sensory and cabaret show for parents and babies. A person could be seen dancing in thigh-high boots and a bondage harness. At the time, Amanda said it was “not for babies”. She added: “If you think it is, there is something fundamentally wrong with you.”

But some of her followers accused her of being transphobic.

She then tweeted: “I lost quite a few followers for saying that a semi-naked man in thigh-high boots dancing in a highly sexualised way shouldn’t be performing in front of babies and it tells me everything I need to know about where society is heading. How do you not agree with me on this?”

Amanda later clarified in an Instagram video that the drag show she was referring to involved a 12-year-old performing.

