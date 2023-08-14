Les Dennis, Amanda Abbington and Eddie on Strictly 2023
TV

Bookies reveal favourite to be eliminated first from Strictly 2023

The build-up to this year's Strictly is underway!

By Amelia Ward
| Updated:

Strictly 2023 will begin very soon and bookies have revealed who is most likely to be eliminated first.

With the line-up now out and anticipation for this year’s series ever-growing, our thoughts have turned to who could leave first.

According to BonusCodeBets, comedian and presenter Eddie Kadi is the odds-on favourite at 3/1 to be eliminated first. The multi-talented entertainer said “music and dance is so important and central” to who he is – so let’s hope he proves the bookies wrong.

Eddie Kadi smiels to camera in Strictly 2023 image
Eddie Kadi is the bookies’ favourite to leave first (Credit: BBC)

Showbiz legend Les Dennis is 6/1 to go first, while Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy is 4/1. Meanwhile, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington has odds of 7/1 to leave first.

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson exclusively told ED!: “Eddie Kadi is the 3/1 favourite to be the first elimination from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 after the line-up for the series was announced last week. Les Dennis follows behind at 6/1 to go first, with Krishnan Guru-Murthy 4/1 and Amanda Abbington 7/1.”

Amanda Abbington Strictly controversy

The show’s not even started yet, but already there is controversy around Amanda. When the Doctor Who star was announced, a huge backlash erupted on Twitter, with fans threatening to boycott Strictly.

Amanda said a tweet she posted in March caused “quite a few” of her fans to unfollow her.

It came after she spoke out against footage she had seen from a baby sensory and cabaret show for parents and babies. A person could be seen dancing in thigh-high boots and a bondage harness. At the time, Amanda said it was “not for babies”. She added: “If you think it is, there is something fundamentally wrong with you.”

But some of her followers accused her of being transphobic.

Eddie Kadi is the 3/1 favourite to be the first elimination from Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

She then tweeted: “I lost quite a few followers for saying that a semi-naked man in thigh-high boots dancing in a highly sexualised way shouldn’t be performing in front of babies and it tells me everything I need to know about where society is heading. How do you not agree with me on this?”

Amanda later clarified in an Instagram video that the drag show she was referring to involved a 12-year-old performing.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partner revealed as curse ‘plays on mind’ of contestant’s boyfriend?

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Exclusives Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Giovanni Pernice being interviewed on This Morning and smiling
Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partner revealed as curse ‘plays on mind’ of contestant’s boyfriend?
Phillip Schofield has a serious expression on his face
Phillip Schofield dealt blow over TV return amid his ‘fears he’ll never work again’
Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford, and Janet Street-Porter were all on Loose Women today
Annoyed Loose Women viewers issue complaint after today’s show: ‘How many times?’
Max George's exes Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Keegan and Lucy Mecklenburgh smiling
Max George’s famous exes: From Corrie star girlfriend to Hollywood A-lister and a footballer’s wife
Gethin Jones smiling
The One Show host Gethin Jones ‘dating’ First Dates favourite: ‘They’ve grown close’
stacey solomon defended over £40k holiday
Stacey Solomon told to ‘read the room’ as she’s defended over ‘very expensive’ family holiday