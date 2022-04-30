Stephen Mulhern admits one ‘wish’ as ‘soppy’ star lifts lid on family life

Stephen Mulhern previously spoke out about his family life, revealing the one ‘wish” he has.

Firm telly favourite Stephen, who will host In For A Penny tonight (April 30), usually remains tight-lipped about his private life.

But the multi-talented presenter opened up about his close-knit family life.

And the 44-year-old has one wish when it comes to his family, as well as one big regret when it comes to his career.

Stephen Mulhern lifts the lid on family life

Speaking to The Mirror in 2020, Stephen discussed just how important his family is to him, particularly his parents.

He said: “I don’t mean to sound soppy, but they worked so incredibly hard to bring up me and my two brothers and sister.”

In the interview, Stephen looked back on his childhood, saying that because the family didn’t have much money, he is super grateful for what he has now.

Stephen Mulhern admits ‘one wish’

The family is very close, speaking every day – if he has a problem, he will always go to them first.

It’s a big family, as one brother has four kids, and my other brother has two.

Stephen has three siblings, two brothers – one who is a plumber and the other an accountant. His sister is a beautician.

He added: “It’s a big family, as one brother has four kids, and my other brother has two. When I go round to their houses, it’s probably the only time I wish I didn’t know how to do magic.”

Stephen’s biggest regret

The popular TV personality actually began his career as a magician, although one trick was a “diabolical mess” on live TV.

In the same chat, Stephen said his “biggest regret” was when he performed the Metamorphosis on Blue Peter as a child, just after he’d become the youngest member of the Magic Circle.

Stephen explained he opened the show live, dancing to Could it Be Magic by Take That, adding: “That was the first big mistake.”

He then couldn’t remove his handcuffs during the trick.

But it wasn’t the end for Stephen, who went on to win The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross.

This led to him being asked to take part in the Royal Variety Performance in 1997 – and the rest is history!

In For a Penny is on tonight (April 30) at 6.30pm on ITV.

