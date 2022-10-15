Stephen Mulhern has announced some exciting news on Twitter for viewers of In For A Penny.

The ITV game show sees Stephen Mulhern travel across the country with his pop-up games and challenges for unsuspecting members of the public to compete for cash prizes.

Stephen’s smash hit series is based on the original Saturday Night Takeaway segment that became a fan favourite with viewers.

The ITV star took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that viewers are getting a special episode over the Christmas period.

“You know what this photo means? You’ve got more Mulhern on your telly over Christmas! It’s the perfect gift for you all!” tweeted the star.

One excited fan replied: “The gift the nation wanted more @StephenMulhern telly time!”

While a second gushed: “Should be on for an hour, so funny!”

“Yes can’t wait looking forward to seeing you back on the TV,” said a third.

“Ohhh what a wee Christmas cracker! You’re the best Stephen,” tweeted another.

The fourth series of In For a Penny aired in April 2022 and is available to watch on ITV hub along with the previous series.

The new series is expected to launch at some time in early 2023.

Meanwhile, the TV star has recently embarked on a new venture after bagging a book deal for his children’s book Max Magic.

It came out last month, and Stephen took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Stephen admitted that he’s “like a kid at Christmas” following its release.

He wrote: “Good morning! I’ve got to say, I’m genuinely so excited – I feel like a kid at Christmas! It’s the big day… the official release of Max Magic, my first ever book alongside @TomEaston. Thank you for all your support and I hope you love reading it! Have a brilliant day!”

Meanwhile, Stephen has been a regular face on our TV screens since the 1990s.

Initially making a name for himself in children’s TV and showing off his magic skills, he then stepped up to Saturday night entertainment.

The cheeky host has now held the position of presenting Catchphrase for nine years as well as appearing on the spin-off for Britain’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway alongside his close pals, Ant and Dec.

Stephen on his ‘non-existent’ love life

Elsewhere, Stephen recently confessed that he’s a “single pringle”.

“Last time I went on a date was about four years ago,” he said.

“That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

During a chat with Celebs now, Stephen was also quizzed about how often he got intimate.

“Not enough!” he laughed.

