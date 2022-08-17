EastEnders star Emma Barton: What happened between her and Stephen Mulhern?

EastEnders actress Emma Barton has played Honey Mitchell on and off for 17 years.

Her love-life on screen is currently all go as she faces a choice between three admirers.

However, what about off it?

Is Emma married? And what happened when she dated presenter Stephen Mulhern?

Emma is very private about her private life (Credit: Cover Images)

How Stephen Mulhern and Emma Barton meet?

The couple met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury.

Emma played the lead role of Snow White, while panto veteran Stephen portrayed Muddles.

During an interview with Kent Online at the time, Emma said: “I have wanted to play [Snow White] since I was a child and I am just so excited about it.”

The EastEnders star started dating Stephen shortly after working together.

Emma is believed to be single, but loves her dogs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did they split up?

The pair dated for three years.

According to Stephen, they split because the relationship came to a “natural end” in 2011.

During their time together, they kept their romance out of the spotlight.

When things ended, they made the mutual decision to call it quits.

Stephen Mulhern dated Emma Barton for three years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Stephen Mulhern dating now?

Stephen is fairly secretive about his personal life.

However, he did previously admit he’s a single man.

In an interview with Celebs Now, he confirmed: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago.

“That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

But he admitted that he’s keen to find “The One”.

Who is Emma Barton dating now?

Meanwhile, Emma is also thought to currently be single, but she does have five dogs to keep her company!

The EastEnders star is extremely tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life.

In fact, there’s been no mention of a partner since her split from Stephen.

Before she dated the Catchphrase host, she was in a relationship with her EastEnders co-star Joel Beckett.

And she was reportedly married to lawyer Nigel Stoat from 2002 until 2005.

Honey currently has three suitors (Credit: BBC)

Emma Barton as Honey in EastEnders

Honey in EastEnders has dealt with a break-up recently.

She ended her age-gap romance with Jay Brown a few weeks ago when she realised they wanted different things.

Their romance caused quite a stir given Honey was previously married to Jay’s surrogate father, Billy Mitchell.

Billy is clearly still interested in his ex-wife and is trying to win her back.

But he faces competition from Mr Lister – the market inspector who Honey agrees to go on a date with when she’s taking part in a ‘yes’ day.

And also newcomer Finlay Baker, who has just opened a market stall. He has eyes for Honey and even pretends to be her boyfriend to save her from Mr Lister.

But who does Honey want to be with?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

