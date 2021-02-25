Stand Up & Deliver will see five celebrity faces take on the world of stand-up comedy – but as for the cast, who is taking part and when does it start?

During the two-part Channel 4 series, the celebs have just two weeks to perfect an entire routine.

And it’s all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer!

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

Stand Up & Deliver starts on Channel 4 next month (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is taking part in Stand Up & Deliver?

Katie McGlynn and Zoe Lyons

Katie McGlynn played Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, who tragically passed away from cervical cancer.

Now, the star has turned to something slightly more upbeat.

The actress will be paired with comedian Zoe Lyons in the Channel 4 show.

According to her website, Zoe took her first steps down the comedy path in 2003 after training as an actress at the Poor School in London.

Katie McGlynn is teamed with Zoe Lyons (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up & Deliver: Shaun Ryder and Jason Manford

Jason Manford will be in charge of Shaun Ryder during the series.

The Happy Mondays singer-songwriter is no stranger to reality TV, having previously starred on Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity.

It’s been a real challenge

Meanwhile, Jason started his comedy career aged 17 as a glass collector at a Manchester club.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jason said: “Shaun’s got severe ADHD. So remembering things, collecting information and taking on new thoughts, it’s been a real challenge.”

Jason Mansford mentors Sean Ryder on Stand Up & Deliver (Credit: Channel 4)

Reverend Richard Coles and David Baddiel

The five amateurs also include Reverend Richard Coles and his mentor David Baddiel.

Rev Richard, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, previously revealed he avoided swearing during his routine.

The parish priest was once told off to swearing on TV by the church – and didn’t want a repeat.

On the other hand, David is known for work alongside Rob Newman in The Mary Whitehouse Experience and his partnership with Frank Skinner.

David Baddiel and Rev Richard Coles are working together (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up & Deliver: Curtis Pritchard and Judi Love

Professional dancer Curtis Pritchard rose to fame on Love Island, where he hit it off with Maura Higgins.

During Stand Up & Deliver, he apparently jokes that girls on the ITV2 dating show are like second hand cars.

Mentored by Judi Love, the star reportedly says: “You’ve got all these different shapes and sizes in front of you, take it for a spin, take it for a test drive and if you don’t like it, you send it back.”

As well as being a stand-up comedian, Judi is also a panellist on Loose Women.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and Judi Love (Credit: Channel 4)

Sayeeda Warsi and Nick Helm

Meanwhile, comic Nick Helm is in charge of Sayeeda Warsi.

The politician served as co-Chairwoman of the Conservative Party from 2010 to 2012.

Opening up on her latest gig, she recently told The Guardian: “Comedy is a space where you can do things that politicians cannot. Up there, I realised I could say what I wanted and get away with it.”

Before mentoring Sayeeda, Nick started stand-up comedy in 2007.

Barroness Sayeeda Warsi appears on the Channel 4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Stand Up & Deliver on?

Stand Up and Deliver will air on Channel 4 as part of Stand Up To Cancer 2021.

The show begins on Thursday, 25 February at 9pm.

