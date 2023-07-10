Joe Swash addresses new baby rumours as fans ask Stacey Solomon if she’s already pregnant again

Joe Swash has addressed new baby rumours after fans asked Stacey Solomon if she’s already pregnant again.

Earlier today (July 10), Joe joined Stacey’s Loose Women pals to discuss his new documentary on the care system. And talk soon turned to the couple having another baby themselves.

Fans ask Stacey Solomon if she’s pregnant again

Over the weekend, Stacey shared a picture to Instagram ahead of a family birthday party. She looked gorgeous in a blue floral dress, with Joe by her side and their children smiling for the camera.

However, one look at the comments section showed that fans already think Stacey is expecting another baby. The comments came after Joe admitted the couple are “addicted” to having babies.

Stacy and Joe already have three children together – Rex, Rose and Belle. Stacey is also mum to Zachary and Leighton, while Joe has son Harry.

I don’t think it’s in our future yet.

Commenting on the picture, one follower asked: “You both have a beautiful family, are you expecting again my lovely?” A second said: “Awww what a lovely family photo and it looks like you’re expecting again.” Another asked more bluntly: “Is she pregnant again?”

Some fans were quick to jump in and brand the question “rude”. One said: “To all the ones asking is she pregnant again, you do realise her youngest is not even five months old yet. She’s not like other celebrities crashing the gym and calorie counting – she’s keeping it real and good on her.”

Joe addresses new baby rumours

On Loose Women today, Joe was asked if the pair would like to have more children.

“So do you think you’ll have more,” Jane Moore asked.

“I mean look, we do love having kids and it seems to me like every time they go from three months to toddlers, Stacey’s like: ‘Oh,’ she gets the bug again. But I love kids so yeah, I’d definitely have more.”

However, Joe added: “But I don’t think it’s in our future yet.”

