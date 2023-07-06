Stacey Solomon left ‘shell-shocked over unexpected’ job: ‘How wrong I was’

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram late last night (July 5) to share an embarrassing story with her followers.

Recording herself from the back of a taxi, she told fans: “I’m just on my way back from work and I feel a little bit shell-shocked to be honest. I wasn’t expecting it to be what it was.”

Stacey was filming for an advert yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

The 33 year old explained that she had been shooting for an advert, but things had taken an unexpected turn, ending up with her “sitting on the toilet” in front of hundreds of people.

Stacey shares embarrassing advert story on Instagram

Stacey explained how the misunderstanding had come about.

She said: “When my agent first told me about this advert they were like ‘right do you use this and if you do would you like to make a little mini-advert?’ And I was like ‘oh my gosh I do use that, I would love to do that, that is a dream.'”

How wrong I was.

She went on: “So then I had a little meeting with them and they were like ‘where do you do it? How do you do it?’ And I was like ‘well usually I just do it when I’m on the toilet or in the bath so I can hide away and have a bit of me-time’. And they were like ‘great, we’ll just film you like that, really natural, just however you would do it.'”

Stacey had assumed she would just be filming a quick clip from her phone as “in my head nothing nowadays is not filmed on the iPhone”.

“How wrong I was,” she told fans, breaking into giggles.

To her horror, she instead found herself in “a full movie set in a full movie studio with like a hundred people”. According to Stacey, they even had a clapperboard.

Stacey did not expect to be filmed in the bath (Credit: Instagram)

She said: “It was an actual movie, I was filming a movie, and my role was to sit on the toilet in front of so many people.” A mortified Stacey shared a behind the scenes clip with her fans.

“I think I’ll start reading those briefs properly,” she concluded.

